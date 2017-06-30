Conor McGregor has released a short video on his social media feeds called ‘I AM BOXING’, which shows the Irishman in training for his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The fight will mark McGregor’s professional boxing debut and will be staged in Las Vegas on August 26. McGregor is the rank outsider to win the bout, with the majority of bookmakers offering odds as long as 6/1 on the UFC star to succeed.

The short video clip begins with a recording of McGregor accosting boxing reporters at Madison Square Garden, back in March.

“Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words,” McGregor shouts. “The whole world is gonna eat their words.”

The two-weight UFC world champion is then seen warming up at John Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym Ireland, before working on a heavy bag under the watchful guise of Kavanagh as well as his striking coach, Owen Roddy.

Shortly after sharing the clip – along with the caption “You’ve never seen these moves #Ghost – McGregor tweeted Mayweather directly. “You are in quicksand,” he told the undefeated American boxer, who boasts a flawless professional record of 49-0.

Over the last couple of weeks McGregor has seriously stepped up his preparations for the Mayweather fight, and on Thursday it was announced that he would be sparring with former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

McGregor is already working with three boxing specific sparring partners in Dublin – Tiernan Bradley, Dashon Johnson, and Jay Byrne – and will begin sparring with Malignaggi when he takes his training camp stateside.

“I did get called to go into camp with Conor McGregor,” Malignaggi confirmed.

“I was surprised. I haven't really been training, I haven't been in the gym. So I've started working out a little bit. I'm working out the details to spar with McGregor.”