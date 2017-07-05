British light-heavyweight prospect Anthony Yarde has warned Conor McGregor that he must keep a cool head when he makes his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor is the overwhelming underdog ahead of the fight, which will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena. The Irishman has not boxed competitively since he was a teenager, while Mayweather boasts a flawless professional record of 49-0 and has only once visited the canvas in his career.

Mayweather’s assistant trainer has even expressed concerns that the 28-year-old UFC champion might resort to “doing something crazy” if he begins to get frustrated in the ring.

And Yarde has acknowledged that McGregor may find it tough to keep a clear head if begins to find himself being outclassed by the American, who is regarded as one of the finest defensive boxers in the history of the sport.

“He's a natural UFC fighter,” Yarde told The Independent. “He might get hit off a good shot from Mayweather and, you know, when you are fighting, if you are hit than your senses suddenly come into play.

“His senses are to kick, or to grab someone in a headlock. He might get hit off a right hand and be dizzy, and his natural instinct could come to the fore, which will be to kick.

“This is something Floyd Mayweather might look out for and it could be dangerous. Hopefully nothing like that happens, as we don't want to see anybody getting injured or anything illegal – but it could happen. And it will be another reason why people will watch the fight.”

The British WBO European title contender, who is taking on Richard Baranyi on July 8 at the Copper Box Arena in London, added that keeping a clear head in the ring was one of the most vital elements of winning a fight.

He added that, from his own experience, mindset far outweighs skill in the ring.

“For me it’s 95% of winning a fight,” he said.

“You can study for an exam, you can know every answer. But when you are put in the room, and it's real, they say 'ooh' and they hold their head and forget everything. The pressure and nerves take away everything.

“When your mindset is right, when you go there mentally calmed, you are relaxed and you believe in what you can do and it becomes a lot easier.”

