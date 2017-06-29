  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. Boxing
  4. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather admits 'I am not the fighter I once was' as he hits the gym hard ahead of Conor McGregor fight

The 40-year-old is the overwhelming favourite to beat McGregor when the two men fight in Las Vegas on August 26, but he has admitted he is not as good as he once was

The Independent Online

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

  • 1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

    What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

  • 2/19 Zero

    The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career

    Getty Images

  • 3/19 1

    The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision

    Getty Images

  • 4/19 2

    The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

    Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

  • 5/19 3

    The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016

    Getty Images

  • 6/19 12

    McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe

    Getty Images

  • 7/19 13

    The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

    Getty Images

  • 8/19 23

    The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision

    Getty Images

  • 9/19 25

    In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years

    Getty Images

  • 10/19 40

    Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor

    Getty Images

  • 11/19 46%

    Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport

    Getty Images

  • 12/19 49

    The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0.

    Getty Images

  • 13/19 84-8

    £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes

    Getty Images

  • 14/19 $150,000

    The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather

    Getty Images

  • 15/19 1,650,000

    The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports

    Getty Images

  • 16/19 19,500,000

    The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career

    Getty Images

  • 17/19 $34,000,000

    McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017

    Getty Images

  • 18/19 $1,300,000,000

    The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career

    Getty Images

  • 19/19 14,000,000,000

    The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016

    Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather has admitted that he is “not the same fighter I was 20 years ago” as he begins to step up his preparation ahead of his Las Vegas showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 40-year-old is putting his flawless professional record on the line when he steps into a ring with McGregor, as he attempts to surpass Rocky Marciano’s famed 49-0 record.

However, Mayweather – regarded by many as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time – is the overwhelming favourite to win on August 26, with the majority of bookmakers offering odds as short as 1/9 on him to defeat McGregor.

And he took to Instagram on Thursday to share a short video of himself training in weighted gloves, as he looks to step up his sparring sessions ahead of the bout.

The five-division world champion looks in extremely good shape in the video, displaying the lightning quick hand speed that has helped him win every fight he has previously been involved in.

But despite his quick hands and status as the overwhelming favourite to win in Vegas, the caption Mayweather posted along with the video acknowledged that he is not the boxer he once was.

“I know I am not the same fighter I was 20 years ago,” he admits.

“I am not the same fighter I was 10 years ago and, as a matter of fact, I am not the same fighter I was five years ago.

“I am just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves.”

money-mayweather.jpg

Mayweather has admitted he is not the boxer he once was (Getty)

Although Mayweather is attempting to remain humble ahead of the fight, his camp remain confident McGregor will pose him little threat in the ring.

And Ashley Theophane, one of Mayweather’s promoters, appears to be under no illusion as to how the fight will pan out on August 26.

“Mayweather is the biggest name in the sport, he carries the sport,” Theophane told Sky Sports News.

“If he wasn't the biggest name in the sport, he wouldn't be able to come back and do what he's about to do now.

“Floyd has made the best in boxing look like novices, so I don't think the fight will be hard for him. It's just for him to go out there and do what he does. It's all about the event.

“I don't even think it's much about the fight, it's about the build-up, the fight week. Everything is going to be so big and loud and large.”

