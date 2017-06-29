Floyd Mayweather has admitted that he is “not the same fighter I was 20 years ago” as he begins to step up his preparation ahead of his Las Vegas showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 40-year-old is putting his flawless professional record on the line when he steps into a ring with McGregor, as he attempts to surpass Rocky Marciano’s famed 49-0 record.

However, Mayweather – regarded by many as the greatest defensive boxer of all-time – is the overwhelming favourite to win on August 26, with the majority of bookmakers offering odds as short as 1/9 on him to defeat McGregor.

And he took to Instagram on Thursday to share a short video of himself training in weighted gloves, as he looks to step up his sparring sessions ahead of the bout.

The five-division world champion looks in extremely good shape in the video, displaying the lightning quick hand speed that has helped him win every fight he has previously been involved in.

But despite his quick hands and status as the overwhelming favourite to win in Vegas, the caption Mayweather posted along with the video acknowledged that he is not the boxer he once was.

“I know I am not the same fighter I was 20 years ago,” he admits.

“I am not the same fighter I was 10 years ago and, as a matter of fact, I am not the same fighter I was five years ago.

“I am just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves.”

Mayweather has admitted he is not the boxer he once was (Getty)



Although Mayweather is attempting to remain humble ahead of the fight, his camp remain confident McGregor will pose him little threat in the ring.

And Ashley Theophane, one of Mayweather’s promoters, appears to be under no illusion as to how the fight will pan out on August 26.

“Mayweather is the biggest name in the sport, he carries the sport,” Theophane told Sky Sports News.

“If he wasn't the biggest name in the sport, he wouldn't be able to come back and do what he's about to do now.

“Floyd has made the best in boxing look like novices, so I don't think the fight will be hard for him. It's just for him to go out there and do what he does. It's all about the event.

“I don't even think it's much about the fight, it's about the build-up, the fight week. Everything is going to be so big and loud and large.”