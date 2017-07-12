Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor traded barbs during a lively press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, delighting a rowdy crowd ahead of their Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas.

The media conference was the first in a four-day international tour promoting the bout.

The contrasts between the two was immediately apparent as McGregor, wearing a navy pinstriped suit and tie, danced around the stage smiling while Mayweather, wearing a track suit with American flag details, looked on stonefaced.

As is expected in the bout, McGregor was the aggressor, wasting no time bringing up reports that Mayweather earlier this month asked the IRS for more time to pay his 2015 tax bill.

Read the full transcript from the explosive press conference here…

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight







18 show all Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

































1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

Dana White: What’s up Los Angeles! Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning and defending 155lb champion of the UFC, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor: Baby, we did it. I couldn’t hear anything those motherf***ers said, thank f***. This boxing press conference is a completely different set up to what we’re used to, but 20,000 people, it’s mind-blowing. I’m absolutely honoured to be here before you, to give you this great spectacle. And somebody’s 0 has got to go!

He’s in a f***ing tracksuit! He can’t even afford a suit anymore. He is f***ed. There’s no other way about it. His little legs, his little car, his little head. I’m going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words.

I always said I will eventually rise up and be in association with — if you zoom in right there over my left shoulder, you can see on the poster — McGregor Sports and Entertainment. I rose up and I became ‘in association with’, what can I say?

I’m a young, confident, happy man, that has worked extremely hard for this. I have worked very, very hard for this. So I am just up here embracing everything. Nobody’s going to do nothing, nobody can do nothing up here to me. I can do what the f*** I want up here, so I’m just enjoying myself, having a good time.

And that’s it, as far as the fight ... he will be unconscious inside four rounds. The movement, the power, the ferociousness — he’s not experienced this. He’s fought people who have shied away from him.

McGregor is confident he can become the first man to defeat Mayweather ( Getty )

I don’t fear him. I don’t fear this limited set of fighting. This is a limited set of rules that makes this half a fight, a quarter of a fight. This isn’t a true fight. If this was a true fight, it wouldn’t even take one round.

How’s this suit look? It’s a cracker. In August, McGregor line, I’ve got my own line of suits coming out. If you zoom in on the pinstripe it says, “f*** you”.

Now look, I’m just blessed. This press conference is a little different, they’re trying to catch me off guard all over the place. Just trying everything, I didn’t even know I had to give a speech. But I’m just enjoying it.

All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn’t faze me, it amuses me. The gloves. They have to be 10 ounce. 154 lbs, he’s never fought at 154, I think he’s fought at 154 maybe once. He wants the gloves up, no problem, give him the gloves up. I’ll wear 10 ounces. No Mexican made gloves, OK, no problem. No gloves made out of horse hair, no problem, I don’t give a f***.

We’re only wearing gloves in our game about five years. So I don’t give a s*** about gloves or any of that. I’m just enjoying it. It’s funny to me, all these rules. All I need is a gum shield, line me up to the ring and I’m good to go.

I don’t know what else to say I’m just feeling so good, I swear to god I can’t even contain it! Ciao to my little son, Conor Jr watching back home. I’m a daddy now! He is the perfect motivation for me to go and once again conquer the supposed unconquerable. My little boy, to provide for him and to provide for him and to set him up for life, I mean what more motivation could you need?

The two men almost came to blows at the end of the conference ( Getty )

I just look at him and it’s like, it pushes me on to keep going and keep doing these record breaking events.

I mean, no-one’s done this s*** before, you gotta give me that. No-one’s done this. No MMA guy has crossed over like this. There’s been a few times in history where people have crossed over. Muhammad Ali fought Antonio Inoki in Japan many years ago under MMA rules. He thought at the time that was a wrestling contest so that wasn’t like this.

Then James Toney, who had a very big problem with the sport and a problem with the UFC, very similar to the way Floyd has, but he crossed over into our world. Floyd has a problem but doesn’t want to come over and deal with it. He wants me to come over his side. That’s no problem, I’ll do that. That’s confidence.

Look, let’s get this world tour started. Let’s have fun. Thank you so much everybody. I appreciate it.

Leonard Ellerbe: LA, We’d like to welcome the undefeated, 12-time world champion in five different weight classes. The best ever. The undisputed pound for pound world champion. None other than Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather Jnr: Hard work!

Audience: Dedication!

Mayweather with his cheque ( Getty )

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: I still got it. All work is what?

A: Easy work!

FM: All work is what?

A: Easy work!

FM: Well point to the easy work then. 21 is the number. And they say, ‘Why is 21 the number?’ Because that’s how long I’ve been kicking a**.

I don’t give a f*** if it’s the ring, I don’t give a f*** if it’s the, if it’s the octagon. Put me in there and I’m a’kick a**.

The two men went face to face for the first time ( Getty )

CM: Don’t be talking s***. You do give a f*** if it’s in the octagon.

FM: All work is what?

A: Easy work!

FM: All work is what?

A: Easy work!

FM: Well point to the f***ing easy work then. Aw, y’all already know. Y’all already know I ain’t, y’all already know I ain’t b****in’ man. I don’t back down for no-motherf***ing-body. You line ‘em up and I knock ‘em down like bowling pins. In August 26, I’m a’knock this b**** out too.

CM: Yeh right. You haven’t knocked nobody out in about 20 years!

FM: [Starts shadow boxing on stage]

CM: Dance for me, boy. Dance for me, son, dance for me.

FM: Hey give me that backpack. Give me that backpack. [Removes cheque from backpack]. Let me show you motherf***ers what a $100 million fighter look like. [Holds up cheque]. Still got $100 million and ain’t ever need to touch this s***.

CM: Give that to the tax man.

FM: You right. I’m the IRS and I’m a’tax your a**.

CM: You’re not gonna do s***.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

FM: Yeh, we knew I was the A-side, that’s why it say Mayweather first. We knew I was the A-side, that’s why this b**** had to come to the boxing ring. Yeh he look good for a seven-figure fighter. He look good for an eight-figure fighter. But motherf***er I’m a nine-figure fighter. And y’all know what? This b**** made $3 million his last fight. Well we know that’s training camp money for me.

MGM Grand, I wanna thank the MGM Grand, I wanna thank Showtime, I wanna thank the MMA fans, I wanna say thank you to Conor McGregor. I wanna thank you and your team. I gotta thank Dana White, because it takes two warriors to bring an event like this together. The two biggest names in combat sports did this. So I didn’t do this by myself. This man [McGregor] played a major part in this fight. But August 26, that’s your a**. That’s your a**.

You name ‘em and I’ll beat ‘em. We talking about from the 90s to now. We talking about world champion, 18 years. But you know what? It’s no problem. He said, ‘Oh Mayweather I look good in my suit’. I said, ‘Guess what, August 26 we gonna have on the same thing, it’s gonna be the same results, it’s gonna be the same results’.

And if you want 8 ounce gloves, let’s put 8 ounce gloves on! If you want 4 ounce gloves, let’s put 4 ounce gloves on! Don’t fool the public. Don’t fool the public.

CM: Let’s do it with 4 ounce.

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

FM: Hard work!

A: Dedication!

The two men will fight at the T-Mobile Arena (Getty)



FM: Yeh, we gonna get off in that a**. We gonna get off in that a**, that’s what we gonna do.

And guess what, I’m an old man, I’m an old man. I’m not the same man I was 20 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was five years, I’m not the same fighter I was two years ago. But I got enough to beat you.

And we know, we know ‘Mr Tap Out’ like to quit, and you will wave that white flag. Because you can choose which way you want to go. And I’m guaranteeing you this. You’re going out on your face or you’re going out on your back. Now which way you want to go? Which way you want to go?

That’s right. Sit quiet you little b****. Talking about my defence, talking about oh I got good defence. All you got to do is show up, you just show up and I’m going to do the rest.

CM: I’m here right now.

FM: You just show up and I’m going to do the rest.

CM: I’m here right now.

FM: You can get it right now.

CM: Do something.

FM: You can get it right now.

CM: Do something.

FM: You can get it right now.

CM: Do something.

FM: You can get it right now. Talking that s***.

Y’all want me to give it to him right now? Right now? No, we’re going to save that for the payday, we gonna save that for the money. You know. Listen. You can do whatever you wanna do. You can scream for whoever you wanna scream for. You can shout for whoever you wanna shout for. God don’t make mistakes, and God only made one thing perfect, and that’s my boxing record.

Hey don’t we gotta pose the fighters now? Face-to-face.