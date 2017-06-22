Chris Eubank believes he's got the formula for Conor McGregor to beat Floyd Mayweather – but his son, Chris Eubank Jr., doesn’t quite happen to be on the same page.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Eubank Jr. explained why he thinks it will be one-way traffic at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26.

“Do I believe it will be competitive, probably not—no,” Eubank Jr. admitted.

“I think Floyd will dominate Conor everywhere. Will I still be watching? Of course, I will. It’s going to be a spectacle and a massive event with big hype. Regardless the outcome of the fight, it’s putting boxing at the top of all sports around the world.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting spectacle of the year and the whole world will be watching. For that reason, I will be there ringside taking it all in.”

Over the past year or so, there’s been no shortage of footage released showing McGregor sparring with several top-level boxers. Former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden is just one of the men who has released footage of himself sparring with the UFC lightweight champion and Eubank Jr. hasn’t been impressed by what he’s seen.

Eubank Jr. disagrees with his father (Getty)



“Let’s be honest—Conor is an amazing MMA fighter, but MMA and boxing are two different sports and there are no two ways about it,” Eubank Jr. said.

“The only thing we’ve seen with Conor boxing wise are the clips of him sparring and the clips we’ve seen haven’t been that great. I don’t know if there are other videos, but the ones I’ve seen have always someone saying something negative about his boxing.

“In my opinion, what Floyd will do to Conor in the ring, is what Conor would do to Floyd in the Octagon. It’s no contest. Floyd is pound-for-pound and Conor is not. Conor is a great MMA fighter, but he’s not a great boxer and he’s not proven himself in the boxing ring.

“That’s why I say I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a very one-sided fight.”

Eubank Jr. cannot see McGregor winning his professional debut ( Getty )

While Eubank Jr. doesn't believe the fight will be competitive, the British champion does think that the McGregor vs. Mayweather showdown is good for boxing.

“Yes—anything that puts the world’s eyes on the sport of boxing is a good thing,” Eubank Jr. said.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

“Some people are saying this fight shouldn’t happen and that Floyd shouldn’t be fighting Conor because Conor hasn’t had any professional boxing bouts and all the rest, but at the end of the day, Floyd has done everything he can do in the sport.

“I mean, people are questioning him taking the fight, but what is his name? It’s Floyd “Money” Mayweather—the clue is right there. You can’t be mad at the guy for taking the biggest money fight out there—it’s just what he does.

"He’s a prize-fighter and this is the biggest money opportunity he can get.”