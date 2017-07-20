Floyd Mayweather’s Las Vegas super-fight with Conor McGregor is now just weeks away.

The contest has dominated the sporting headlines worldwide and has fight fans counting down the days until August 26 – but not everybody from the boxing world is happy with the bout.

A number of high-profile personalities from the sport have attacked the fight, claiming that it diminishes Mayweather’s legacy and is bad for boxing’s image.

But there is of course one key reason for why both Mayweather and McGregor have agreed to meet one another in the ring: money.

The fight stands to become the most lucrative in the history of combat sports, with both men expected to earn over $100m for agreeing to the bout.

But what is the estimated fight purse? What will the split be? And how much is the contest likely to make though PPV (pay-per-view) sales?

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the most lucrative fight in history.

What is the estimated fight purse?

Estimates vary, and largely depend on whether the fight meets its PPV targets or not. But after an explosive, controversial and — ultimately — successful four-stop promotional tour, that is beginning to look like a given.

The total figure depends more on the PPV sales, however. Ticket sales also need to be factored in, as well as how much sponsorship is sold for.

But, if the PPV stays roughly in line with the Mayweather v Pacquaio fight, the fight purse is likely to be worth around $390m (£300m). Total revenues are meanwhile expected to exceed $500m (£390m).

The fight is expected to break current PPV records ( Getty )

What will the split be?

We’ll never know! The two men signed a confidentiality agreement when they signed their contracts, meaning the exact split will not be revealed.

We know that Mayweather is getting more however, with estimates ranging in the 70-75% region.

Boxing Kingdom were one of the first sites to put their neck on the line with a more specific prediction, with Mayweather slated to make $400m (£307m) from the fight, and McGregor $127m (£98m). That’s a lot, but the split ratio could well be in that rough region.

White has admitted that Mayweather is the A-side ( Getty )

When Dana White spoke in April, he (understandably) predicted Mayweather would make a lot less. “If the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 million and Conor makes $75 million,” White said.

“He (Mayweather) feels like he’s the A-side and he should get more of it.”

That seems a conservative guess: when Mayweather defeat Pacquaio he waltzed off into the sunset with a $240m pay-cheque, according to Forbes. His earnings for this fight will surely exceed that.

How much will the fight make through PPV?

The PPV sales for Mayweather v Pacquaio made an extraordinary $455m. Expect this fight to surpass that.

Mayweather v Pacquiao will be surpassed by the McGregor fight ( Getty )

The PPV price in the States is hefty: the standard definition purchase of the August 26 fight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will set fans back $89.95, with the high-definition version costing $99.95.

It’s currently predicted that Mayweather v McGregor will attract just under 5 million buys, which would see the total PPV sales at a figure in the region of $475m.

How much will the tickets make?

The fight will be held at the 20,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — and tickets don’t come cheap.

The total ticket receipts for the Mayweather v Pacquiao fight totalled $79.1m (£61m). 16,219 tickets were sold at the MGM Arena — which is slightly smaller than the T-Mobile Arena — at an average price of $4,451 (£3419) each. Each!

Expect the Mayweather v McGregor fight to gross a very similar amount. The fight doesn’t have the sporting pedigree of the Pacquiao fight, but it does have the novelty factor. And novelty sells in Paradise, Nevada.

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers







19 show all Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers



































1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

2/19 Zero The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career Getty Images

3/19 1 The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision Getty Images

4/19 2 The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

5/19 3 The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016 Getty Images

6/19 12 McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe Getty Images

7/19 13 The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship Getty Images

8/19 23 The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision Getty Images

9/19 25 In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years Getty Images

10/19 40 Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor Getty Images

11/19 46% Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport Getty Images

12/19 49 The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0. Getty Images

13/19 84-8 £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes Getty Images

14/19 $150,000 The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather Getty Images

15/19 1,650,000 The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports Getty Images

16/19 19,500,000 The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career Getty Images

17/19 $34,000,000 McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017 Getty Images

18/19 $1,300,000,000 The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career Getty Images

19/19 14,000,000,000 The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016 Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Any other business?

The asking price for the title sponsor of this fight has already been set, at a cool $10m (£7.7m). That amount would almost double the current record for boxing’s largest single-fight sponsorship which was — you guessed it — Mayweather v Pacquaio. Tecate paid $5.6m (£4.3m) to sponsor that one.

All in all, this fight can expect to attract more money from sponsors than the Pacquaio bout. Don’t be surprised if the fight attracts almost $25m (£19m) in support.

And then there’s the merchandise. ESPN predicts that the fight could rake in another $2m (£1.5m) through merch alone, thanks to the popularity of the two men.

