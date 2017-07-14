Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will come face to face for the final time this week, as their often surreal, frequently entertaining and always controversial whistle-stop press tour draws to a close in London, at the Wembley Arena.
The two men squared off at the Staples Center in New York City on Thursday night, in a particularly fractious conference where the witty barbs that characterised their first two exchanges in LA and Toronto became particularly venomous.
McGregor also embroiled himself in a fresh racism controversy, by claiming that he couldn’t be racist because he is “half-black from the belly button down.”
-
1/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor embarked on a whistle-stop four date press tour to promote their forthcoming fight. Here are the highlights - and lowlights.
Getty Images
-
Mayweather and McGregor threw their first verbal jabs in LA.
Mayweather and McGregor threw their first verbal jabs in LA.
Getty Images
-
3/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion kicked off the four-city promotional tour for their Aug. 26 bout on Tuesday 11 July, facing off in front of 11,000 fans in downtown Los Angeles.
Getty Images
-
4/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
McGregor and Mayweather traded clever insults and profane boasts with their familiar flair as they begin to sell a boxing match that could be much more entertaining before the opening bell.
Getty Images
-
5/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
McGregor was the crowd favorite as he made fun of Mayweather's IRS troubles and promised to flatten an aging fighter.
Getty Images
-
6/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
But Mayweather rose to the promotional challenge, leading his own fans in a call-and-response that derided the mixed martial artist as "easy work!"
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Although the 40-year-old Mayweather acknowledged his skills have declined, he says he has "more than enough" to beat a rookie boxer.
Getty Images
-
It didn't take long for things to get heated between the two men.
It didn't take long for things to get heated between the two men.
Getty Images
-
9/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Dana White was needed to split the two men up towards the end of the press conference, as tempers flared.
AFP/Getty Images
-
McGregor was not happy that his microphone had been cut off.
McGregor was not happy that his microphone had been cut off.
AFP/Getty Images
-
Drake got the Toronto press conference off to a lively start.
Drake got the Toronto press conference off to a lively start.
Getty Images
-
12/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
McGregor blasted Mayweather and fight promoters Showtime during the second leg of the pair's media tour ahead of next month's bout.
Getty Images
-
13/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
The Irishman declared to a raucous crowd of 16,000 in Toronto: "Does this mic work? Then f*** that mic."
Getty Images
-
14/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Addressing Showtime executive vice president Stephen Espinoza, he added: "F*** Showtime too you little weasel - I can see it in your eyes that you're a little b****.
Getty Images
-
15/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
"Cut my mic off? Cut the champ's mic off? Hell no. "They're trying to throw me off and set me in an uncomfortable position but I thrive in uncomfortable positions."
Getty Images
-
16/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
"I'm 28 years old and I'm getting fight cheques and promoter cheques. When Floyd was 28 he was on Oscar de la Hoya's under card. "Floyd is an old, weak b****. "He's never fought a day in his life; he's a runner, he's boxing's biggest b****."
Getty Images
-
McGregor was the fan favourite in Toronto.
McGregor was the fan favourite in Toronto.
Getty Images
-
18/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Mayweather was booed throughout by the crowd, who chanted "pay your taxes" at the American in response to reports the 40-year-old still owes the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars from his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao.
Getty Images
-
19/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Responding to a McGregor quip that he cannot read, Mayweather - who had produced a cheque 100million US dollars on Tuesday - said: "They said I'm the mother f***** that can't read: I do numbers, I make money."
Getty Images
-
20/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Mayweather, who then took an Irish flag from the crowd and draped himself in it, continued to direct insults at McGregor before the pair were separated.
Getty Images
-
21/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Once again, the press conference concluded with Dana White on hand to split the two men up.
Getty Images
-
22/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
The Mayweather vs McGregor world media tour stormed into New York on Thursday with the fighters unleashing more profanity-laced attacks on each other as they looked to build up interest in their light middleweight boxing bout.
Getty Images
-
23/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
On the third stop of four-day, four-city barnstorming blitz to promote their Aug. 26 Las Vegas clash, the witty barbs that characterised their exchanges Los Angeles and Toronto were replaced by what appeared to be real venom.
Getty Images
-
24/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion McGregor traded in the stylish suits he wore on the previous two legs of the tour for psychedelic pants and a furry white coat worn over a bare, tattooed chest.
Getty Images
-
25/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
He strutted imperiously onto the Barclays Center stage to an Irish ballad and thunderous applause before flexing his muscles, striking poses and rattling off a dance step or two as he waited for the undefeated boxer.
Getty Images
-
26/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
It looked for a moment as if the circus was going to take a turn for the worse when McGregor, who addressed the 40-year-old Mayweather as "boy" in Toronto, let a howling crowd know he did not take the charges of racism seriously.
Getty Images
-
27/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
"A lot of media have said I am against black people, that's absolutely ... ridiculous," McGregor roared.
Getty Images
-
28/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
The Irishman, who at times during the earlier stops had appeared to get under Mayweather's skin, had no such luck in Brooklyn, where the American ignored the jibes and took selfies while McGregor barked in his ear.
Getty Images
-
29/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
McGregor has been the undisputed favourite at each stop on the media tour, and can expect more of the same in London, but few give him any chance in the ring against one of the most skilled and tactically astute boxers of all time.
Getty Images
-
30/30 Mayweather vs McGregor: Press tour in pictures
The fight would seem an outlandish mismatch with Mayweather 49-0 stepping into the ring against McGregor, who will be making his professional boxing debut.
Getty Images
The press conference ended with both men squaring off, before they were split up by UFC president Dana White. The two entourages immediately hopped onto a private jet to London, for the final event of the week at the Wembley Arena.
Doors will open to the public at 5pm, with the pre-show set to start at 6pm. Both men are then due out on stage an hour later.
You can watch live coverage of the press conference with our live blog...
