Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor is expected to become the most lucrative fight in the history of the sport. And so it seems only appropriate that the press-tour for the fight will be similarly bombastic.

Ahead of their ‘freak show’ fight in Las Vegas on August 26, the two men will be embarking upon a lightning-quick press tour to promote the fight.

Four days. Four cities. Three countries: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Fans will be able to attend the press events for free, and for English fight fans, there are still tickets available to watch the two men calling one another out at Wembley.

Mayweather v McGregor : Tale of the tape

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the press tour.

When will the press conferences be taking place?

Here’s the full schedule for the whistle-stop tour:

Los Angeles, USA— Staples Centre, Tuesday July 11

Toronto, Canada — Budweiser Stage, Wednesday July 12

New York City, USA — Barclays Centre, Thursday July 13

London, UK — SSE Wembley Arena, Friday July 14

And what times do the conferences get underway?

Press conference number one, in LA: 10pm.

Press conference number two, in Toronto: 10.30pm.

Press conference number three, in New York City: 11.30pm.

Press conference number four, in London: 7pm.

From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.

Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

But expect those times to vary slightly: Mayweather and McGregor aren’t known for being the most punctual of people.

Where will I be able to follow what happens?

The press conferences are not due to be shown on UK television.

But don’t worry, they will all be available to watch online.

And you can also follow what happens with the Independent’s live blog.

How can I get tickets for the Wembley press conference?

McGregor's press conferences are always eventful (Getty)

Tickets for the event at Wembley Arena will be free of charge and are available on a first come first served basis, so be quick! They are currently on sale via the SSE Arena website.

Be warned: tickets will not be available on the gate.

What’s going to happen?

We’re honestly not too sure what to expect.

Boxing press conferences can be explosive at the best of times, but UFC pressers are usually even more controversial. And, of course, McGregor is the self-appointed king of trash talk, and has a habit of winding up his rivals ahead of fight night.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, thinks he has some idea of how it is all going to go down.

White has some idea of what to expect (Getty)

“I think it’s going to be a hybrid of the boxing press conferences and UFC press conferences. Maybe more of a boxing press conference than it is ours,” White said after UFC 213 on Sunday.

“You know how mine are ... No bull****, we walk in and we sit down and go ‘what’s up? Who has the first question?’ and we get rolling.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more bull**** in this one.

“... Conor and I will come in and sit down and answer questions and when we’re asked questions. But I think there’s going to be a lot of speeches and all that.”

What has the trash talk been like so far?

Amusing, although things are yet to really explode between the pair.

McGregor drew first blood when he tweeted a photo of himself standing in front of a mural depicting him knocking out Mayweather, complete with the quote: "I am a filthy Irish animal."

A week later the mural appeared again , the star saying: "I predict these things."

Hmuch ? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

He then started using the mural as the lead-in to his training videos with the tagline "I am boxing" — a nod back to his fiery rant at Madison Square Garden in March where he declared that he would stop Mayweather.

Mayweather hasn't taken any explicit direct shots at McGregor just yet, opting to spend far more time tweeting promos for his new Sin City strip club.

But he did give fans an impressive snippet of training on a double-end striking bag, which requires extremely precise timing to hit. The Facebook video came on the same day McGregor also released training footage hitting a heavy bag — much more slowly.