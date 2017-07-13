  1. Sport
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor press conference talking points: UFC star turns his fury towards Showtime

Five things we learned: Mayweather seeks to make amends with Dana White and the UFC, McGregor again courts controversy and both men agree to an outrageous bet

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

  • 1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight

    Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.

    Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight.

    Getty Images

  • 2/18 McGregor appears on Conan

    “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.

    “I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.

    “Most certainly.”

  • 3/18 Mayweather's observation

    Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.

    “They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.

    “So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.”

    Getty Images

  • 4/18 "I am an Irishman"

    This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.

    “I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”

    A feud was born.

  • 5/18 McGregor 'retires'

    As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.

    UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?

    "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

  • 6/18 Scoop

    Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.

    The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters

    White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'...

    Getty Images

  • 8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters

    ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).

    Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout.

    Getty Images

  • 9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down

    Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”.

    Getty Images

  • 10/18 Mac gets personal

    In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.

    "Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.

    The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson.

    Getty Images

  • 11/18 White rebuffed

    At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.

    Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.

    "He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied.

    Getty Images

  • 12/18 In February 2017...

    ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.

    Mayweather tweeted the following.

    Getty Images

  • 13/18 Conor's response

    McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.

    "I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

  • 14/18 Conan's back!

    Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.

    In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.

    “I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.

    "On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

  • 15/18 Conor and Conlan

    McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.

    But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!"

    Getty Images

  • 16/18 Fine downgraded

    On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license.

    Getty Images

  • 17/18 McGregor confirms

    On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.

    “THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

  • 18/18 Mayweather confirms

    “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime.

    Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor went face to face for the second time in as many days on Wednesday evening, as their Las Vegas super-fight inches ever closer.

After a dramatic press conference in Los Angeles, the travelling circus rolled into Toronto, for an event even more bombastic and controversial than before.

If McGregor struggled on Tuesday night, he triumphed in Canada. He mocked both Mayweather and Showtime, and successfully instructed the partisan crowd to hurl insults in the direction of Mayweather’s Money Team.

Everything you need to know about the Mayweather v McGregor press tour

The American attempted to fight back late into the press conference and even attempted to build bridges with Dana White and the UFC, but there was no doubting the night belonged to McGregor.

After two press conferences, the score very much stands at 1-1.

The tour next rolls into New York City, before a final stop in London.

Here are the five main talking points from another surreal evening’s entertainment.

Audacious bet shows both men are confident

Possibly the highlight of this second press conference was Mayweather daring McGregor to bet his entire fight cheque ahead of August 26. McGregor laughed heartily at the suggestion, before rapidly agreeing to the bet.

It didn't take long for things to get heated in Toronto (Getty)

“Just draw me up a new contract,” he said, to cheers form the raucous crowd.

Will it happen? Almost certainly not. But the exchange demonstrates perfectly the confidence of both men. Mayweather may well be the overwhelming favourite to win at the T-Mobile Arena, but McGregor completely believes he can become the first man in history to stop the American.

McGregor turns his fire on Showtime

In Toronto, McGregor confirmed what many fans had suspected after his appearance at the Los Angeles press conference: he hadn’t been properly briefed ahead of the presser and didn't know that he was meant to be giving a speech, or what the schedule for the night was.

Mayweather v McGregor: Tale of the tape

That changed in Toronto. McGregor appeared utterly at ease, and wasted no time in turning his fire on Showtime.

“This time they’ve given me a mic that works!” he said to huge cheers upon taking the stage, before hurling another microphone into the wings.

He then stalked up to the Showtime Chief Exec, Stephen Espinoza, and accused him of being both a “b***” and a “weasel”. Subtle it ain't, but McGregor may have just clawed back some power from Showtime ahead of August 26.

Mayweather turns on the charm offensive

After a solid five minutes of trash-talking, it was a little bit surprising to hear Mayweather turning on the charm.

mayweather-mcgregor-por.jpg
The crowd was firmly in McGregor's favour (Getty)

The American strolled past McGregor and directly approached Dana White, and began telling the UFC president how much he admires both him and his organisation. He also asked White to forgive any previous derogatory comments he had made.

“We make the real money,” he told White. Was Mayweather simply being polite, or was there an ulterior business motive to his good grace?

McGregor stokes controversy…

McGregor caused the first controversy of this press tour by instructing Mayweather to “dance for me, boy!” during the LA news conference on Tuesday night. Mayweather Snr was quick to dismiss any suggestion the jibe was racially motivated — but a lot of people weren’t happy with the comment. Would McGregor apologise in Toronto?

mcgregor-mayweather-cor.jpg
The two men came face to face for the first time on Tuesday night (Getty)

No chance. And in true McGregor fashion, he went on to repeat his comment, much to the delight of the crowd.

Mayweather appeared to take the comment in good faith, and didn’t flag it in first interview after getting off the stage, even claiming that he enjoys the trash talk and “likes” the Irishman.

But McGregor would do well to refrain from making the comment again in the future. Unlike in Ireland or the UK, the jibe has a long and unpleasant history in the United States, and he risks embroiling himself in a row that he could have easily avoided.

… but remains the people’s champion

Regardless of the unease caused by McGregor’s jibe during the LA press conference, the Irishman remains the overwhelming fan favourite ahead of the fight.

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

  • 1/19 Mayweather v McGregor: In numbers

    What are the numbers behind the eagerly-anticipated super-fight between the two men?

  • 2/19 Zero

    The number of defeats Mayweather has suffered in his 19-year professional career

    Getty Images

  • 3/19 1

    The number of times Mayweather has touched the canvas throughout his professional career. He came back to win the fight via a unanimous decision

    Getty Images

  • 4/19 2

    The number of UFC championship belts McGregor (briefly) held when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205

    Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

  • 5/19 3

    The number of times McGregor has been defeated: losing to Artemji Sitenkov in 2008, Joseph Duffy in 2010 and Nate Diaz in 2016

    Getty Images

  • 6/19 12

    McGregor’s age when he began boxing at Crumlin Boxing Club under two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe

    Getty Images

  • 7/19 13

    The number of seconds it took McGregor to knock out José Aldo at UFC 194, to win the UFC Featherweight Championship

    Getty Images

  • 8/19 23

    The number of fights Mayweather has won by decision

    Getty Images

  • 9/19 25

    In 2016, Mayweather was ranked by ESPN as the greatest boxer, pound for pound, of the last 25 years

    Getty Images

  • 10/19 40

    Mayweather’s age. He is 12 years older than McGregor

    Getty Images

  • 11/19 46%

    Mayweather’s average connect rate, according to CompuBox and compiled over his past nine fights. It’s one of the best in the history of the sport

    Getty Images

  • 12/19 49

    The number of wins Mayweather has racked up in his professional career. He requires only one more to surpass Rocky Marciono’s flawless record of 49-0.

    Getty Images

  • 13/19 84-8

    £150,000 Mayweather’s sterling amateur record. He won the national Golden Glove championships at three different weight classes

    Getty Images

  • 14/19 $150,000

    The fine dished out to McGregor for throwing a bottle at Nate Diaz in a press conference ahead of UFC 202. The fine has delayed the announcement of a boxing match against Mayweather

    Getty Images

  • 15/19 1,650,000

    The pay-per-view buy rate for McGregor’s eagerly anticipated rematch against Diaz at UFC 202, making the event the most successful non-boxing PPV event in the history of fightsports

    Getty Images

  • 16/19 19,500,000

    The number of PPV buys Mayweather has garnered in his entire career

    Getty Images

  • 17/19 $34,000,000

    McGregor’s career earnings, as estimated by Forbes at the start of June 2017

    Getty Images

  • 18/19 $1,300,000,000

    The total revenue Mayweather has generated in his career

    Getty Images

  • 19/19 14,000,000,000

    The number of social media impressions Conor McGregor made in 2016

    Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Every McGregor comment was greeted with deafening cheers. Every Mayweather comment was greeted with deafening boos. Mayweather even seems to enjoy playing the heel, and deliberately attempted to bait the crowd by wrapping himself in an Irish flag.

But a number of his chants and his jokes fell flat and — unlike the LA press conference — this meeting in Toronto will have left Mayweather under absolutely no allusions that he’s playing the villain heading into this fight.

