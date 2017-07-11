Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will go face to face for the very first time this evening, as the two men hold a press conference in Los Angeles.

The LA press conference is the first stopover in a lightning-quick press tour to promote their upcoming Las Vegas superfight, which will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Four days. Four cities. Three countries: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Fans will be able to attend the press events for free, and for English fight fans, there are still tickets available to watch the two men calling one another out at Wembley.

