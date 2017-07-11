If McGregor has dressed as if he means business, Mayweather has dressed like he would rather be spending tonight with his feet up in front of the box:
O.T. Genasis, he who loves the coco, is currently warming the crowd up. Because, why not?
The live stream has started and the press conference is (hopefully) moments away.
The Showtime presenter currently introducing their live coverage is meanwhile wearing possibly the worst outfit I have ever seen in my life. Hawaiian shirt. Red chinos. Blue tux jacket.
Imagine Mark Lawrenson on a big Friday night out and you kind of have the idea.
Am I the only one a little bit disappointed to see McGregor sporting a smart three-piece suit?
I was hoping for some more fur coat madness.
McGregor is in the house!
One of the greatest boxers in the history of the sweet science fighting a man who hasn't been inside a boxing ring since he was 16.
How did we ever get to this?
What should you expect from tonight's press conference?
Before we get underway this evening, it's worth remembering that Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has more than a little bit of trash talking currently on his mind.
Mayweather filed a tax court petition on July 5, asking the IRS to grant him a reprieve and allow him to pay his taxes after he is paid for next month's bout with McGregor.
The IRS wants Mayweather to pay his taxes for 2015. Mayweather has earned an estimated $700 million in his career, Forbes magazine reported, including a staggering $220 million from his much-hyped fight against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.
"Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid," the petition by Mayweather said in a filing posting on Law360.com. "The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding."
According to the IRS website, the penalty for failure to pay taxes is typically 0.5 percent of owed taxes for each month.
Time to change that nickname?
Regardless of whether he has arrived or not, McGregor has already had a thing or two to say to Mayweather...
No sign of the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor just yet...
Just over minutes left until the press conference is due to begin.
STOP THE PRESS!
Not only is Mayweather in the building, he's actually on time!
Today has been a huge day for Mayweather vs McGregor news, as it was revealed this afternoon that the T-Mobile Arena will stage the fight.
Fans are already taking up their seats in LA...
There's not too long to wait for what promises to be an absolutely explosive press conference. The drama is scheduled to kick-off at 10pm.
Although Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are hardly known to be the most punctual of men...
Not too sure what to expect from this evening's press conference?
Let us level with you: neither are we.
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage from the first press conference in the whistle-stop Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor media tour!