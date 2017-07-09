Conor McGregor appears to be taking inspiration from the Rocky movies ahead of his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather – and has been quoting series villain Ivan Drogo in an attempt to intimidate his opponent.
The trash talk between the two men is beginning to heat up, with the super-fight less than two months away.
But McGregor has taken things up a notch or two, by channelling the cold-hearted Russian villain of Rocky IV.
The Irish UFC superstar this weekend shared another video from inside his training camp, along with the caption: “If he dies. He dies.”
That’s just what Drogo says at the beginning of the fourth Rocky film, while beating Carl Weathers’ character Apollo Creed to a pulp.
Despite McGregor’s apparent affection for Drogo, the real-life Rocky has come out in support of the two-weight UFC world champion.
Sylvester Stallone has tipped McGregor to win the Las Vegas showdown, and claimed that the much-criticised fight is in fact good for the sport of boxing.
“You know who's gonna win. You know who's gonna win!” he told TMZ Sports this week.
“I only got the underdog. It's great for boxing. [McGregor]'s a real life Rocky. But then again ... I live in fantasy.
"[Mayweather]'s gonna get hurt," he added. "Nah, I'm only kidding. Let's put it this way guys, it's never been done before. Never been done before! So you never know."