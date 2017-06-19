Former UFC fighter turned boxer Tim Hague has died after being knocked out in a bout on Friday night.

The 34-year-old was knocked down five times in the first two rounds before his fight against fellow Canadian Adam Braidwood in Edmonton was stopped. Hague walked out of the ring under his own steam but was then taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Fellow fighter Cody Krahn revealed on Saturday that Hague was in a coma and a statement from Hague's family on Sunday night read: "It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today.

"He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Hague fought in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) from 2009 to 2011, beating Pat Barry on his debut but losing his other four fights.

His boxing record was similar with a victory over Patrick Graham followed by three losses, the last two by knockout against Mladen Miljas and then Braidwood.