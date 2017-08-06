Dual weight world champion Timothy Bradley has announced that he is retiring from boxing.

The 33-year-old confirmed his decision on Saturday night in a short statement, after he had earlier commentated on Vasyl Lomachenko’s knockout victory over Miguel Marriaga.

“I hope to continue to allow boxing in my world through teaching, commentating and being a fan of a sport I love so dearly,” Bradley commented on his Instagram page.

“I can never find the words to convey how much I appreciate all of you and how truly humbled I am by the unconditional support the past 23 years: thank you,” he added.

“Thank you for cheering me on when I didn't deserve it, loving me most when I needed it and for being my heartbeat to keep going day after day. I am the man I am today because of you all.”

The American retires with a professional record of 33-2-1, including 13 knockouts. He held five world championships in two weight classes, and in 2013 was named the world’s third best pound-for-pound boxer by The Ring magazine.

Bradley and Pacquiao fought three times ( Getty )

But it is for his trilogy of fights with Manny Pacquiao that Bradley is best known. He beat the Filipino in a widely disputed decision in 2013, before losing two rematches. Those are the only defeats on his record.

His last fight was in April 2016, when he lost a unanimous decision to Pacquiao.