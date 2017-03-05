Tony Bellew dramatically secured one of the biggest upset victories in British boxing history when David Haye was withdrawn in the 11th round at London's 02 Arena after suffering a suspected Achilles injury.

The grudge match that had been considered a mismatch became a nightmare for Haye from the sixth, when after losing his balance the injury occurred and left him barely unable to stay on his feet.

He bravely persisted from then until the 11th, struggling as much for balance as against Bellew and clearly on the verge of exhaustion. He was finally pulled out by his trainer Shane McGuigan when he was knocked through the ropes and almost out of the ring amid his pursuit of one conclusive punch.

The 36-year-old's midweek trip to Munich had been followed by reports of an Achilles injury and his subsequent claims he had started them as a mind game.

Instead of him proving both too big and too skilled an opponent for Bellew in his opponent's first fight in the heavyweight division, his fitness and technique unravelled to leave him staring at the end of his career.

Bellew's greatest chance of success came in spoiling throughout the opening rounds in an attempt to survive and to see if Haye would tire and become vulnerable thereafter.

The older fighter had fought less than three rounds in almost five years and his heavier 16st 9oz frame - one he insisted was necessary to avoid injuries recurring - would likely have reduced his already questionable stamina.

Haye was again far slower than he was at his impressive peak, but despite questions surrounding his ability and fitness in the build-up to this fight, his power was also unexpectedly lacking.

The once-great fighter reliant on his explosive power and reflexes frequently showed signs of rust and technical decline amid Bellew's early success in landing both left and right hands.

For all of his bravado, Haye became tentative, reluctant to throw because of Bellew's superior speed until entirely confident his punches would land.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures







15 show all David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures



























1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

Haye's heavier hands ensured he edged exchanges from the second, and in the third an instinctive left resembled him at his peak, but only in the fourth did the size difference between them threaten to tell.

The 34-year-old Bellew's impressive punch resistance ensured he survived a big right hand that sent him on the defensive, and a further powerful combination in the fifth.

It was in the sixth when a loss of balance led to Haye's injury, and from which point the fight descended into near farce as his corner and referee Phil Edwards allowed him to fight on.

Bellew asserted himself in the first round(Getty)



Looking increasingly tired, reliant on one fight-changing punch and falling to the canvas amid Bellew's attacks throughout the seventh, only the injury stopped Edwards from ruling against repeated knockdowns.

The immobile Haye barely left his corner, while Bellew - wary of his counter-punching - was reluctant to unload until sensing the stoppage was finally there.

Haye limped back to his corner at the end of the sixth round (Getty)



What followed was an impressive display of heart, something Haye has often been accused of lacking, as he refused to quit despite his decreasing ability to defend himself. He also became desperate when throwing and landing a cynical low blow in the ninth.

The final pursuit of an unlikely and impressive win finally ended in the 11th round, when after a further exchange sent him through the ropes and almost out of the ring, McGuigan ruled he had seen too much and belatedly through in the towel.