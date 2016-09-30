Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury could be stripped of his titles after reports emerged that the boxer has tested positive for cocaine.

The 28-year-old recently pulled out of his title defence fight against Wladimir Klitschko, scheduled for October 29, after being declared 'medically unfit' on September 23.

Fury's promoters, Hennessy Sports, released a statement last week that read: "It is with the deepest regret that we have to announce that the World Heavyweight Championship rematch between Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko, scheduled to take place on the 29th October 2016 at the Manchester Arena, will not be going ahead.

"Tyson has, this week, been declared medically unfit to fight.

"Medical specialists have advised that the condition is too severe to allow him to participate in the rematch and that he will require treatment before going back into the ring."

Tyson Fury buys £1,000 worth of Jagerbombs for England fans in Nice

However, according to reports from ESPN, Fury had tested positive for the drug the day before on September 22.

Fury reportedly failed a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) conducted test, with cocaine found in a random urine sample. The results of VADA's test are not yet complete though.

Britain's current boxing world champions







11 show all Britain's current boxing world champions



















1/11 Tyson Fury WBA and WBO heavyweight Getty

2/11 Anthony Joshua IBF heavyweight champion Getty

3/11 Tony Bellew WBC cruiserweight Getty

4/11 James DeGale IBF super-middleweight Getty

5/11 Billy-Joe Saunders WBO middleweight Getty

6/11 Kell Brook IBF welterweight Getty

7/11 Terry Flanagan WBO lightweight Getty

8/11 Lee Selby IBF featherweight Getty

9/11 Carl Frampton WBA featherweight Getty

10/11 Jamie McDonnell WBA bantamweight Getty

11/11 Lee Haskins IBF bantamweight Getty

His rematch with Klitschko had originally been scheduled to place on 9 July 2016 but was postponed to October 29 after the Englishman sustained a sprained ankle in training.

After the initial postponement, Fury was pictured shortly afterwards buying England fans alcohol in France at Euro 2016.

The boxer has publicly hinted at taking the drug in the past.

Speaking last April on the topic of his depression, Fury stated: “It’s either high or low. I’m either off my head on cocaine or down on the floor from a tranquiliser injection.

"Most of the time, I’m just down and depressed like today, because for every high there’s a low.”

Fury's WBA, WBO and IBF belts could be on the line if the allegations are confirmed.

The boxer has yet to release a statement responding to the reports.