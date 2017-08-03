Wladimir Klitschko has announced his shock retirement from boxing with immediate effect, ending any chance of a rematch against heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

The 41-year-old Klitschko, who enjoyed a 21-year career in the win in which he won 64 of his 69 fights, was famously beaten by Joshua in an almighty heavyweight scrap on 29 April this year in an 11th round stoppage.

The Ukrainian retires as one of the sport's true greats, having held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, as well as the lineal crown, and remains the second-longest serving heavyweight champion of all time behind Joe Louis with 18 consecutive defences over a nine-year span.

1/8 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/8 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old was in talks with Joshua over a La Vegas rematch, but on Thursday 03 August he announced his shock retirement to end any chance of Joshua vs Klitschko II. Getty

3/8 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

4/8 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

5/8 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/8 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

7/8 David Haye Haye used to hold the heavyweight world title until he lost to Wlaimir Klitschko and subsequently retired in 2011, only to launch a comeback that has never really taken off. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his defeat by Tony Bellew earlier this year, and while he is not expected to fight again in 2017, he could yet be a future opponent for Joshua. Getty

8/8 Kubrat Pulev Joshua could now be forced to face Kubrat Pulev as the IBF mandatory challenger, or else be stripped of one of his three titles. Getty

Joshua declared on Wednesday that he wanted Klitschko to agree to a rematch by the end of the month in order for a November bout to take place in Las Vegas, with promoter Eddie Hearn already starting talks over a second fight in the space of the year between the two giants.

Lennox Lewis tells Anthony Joshua he should fight in Las Vegas

However, Klitschko released a statement on Thursday morning to declare his immediate retirement, thus ending any chance of a rematch against the 27-year-old Briton.

"I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium,” Klitschko said in a statement released on his website. “As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.

"I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I'm very thankful for this. Thanks to everyone who has always supported me. Especially my family, my team and my many fans."

Klitschko’s manager, Bernd Boente, added: "Especially after this terrific fight at Wembley Stadium it was a very tough decision for Wladimir to make. But he has always emphasized that he wanted to retire if he didn’t have enough motivation anymore. Therefore this is definitively the right decision.

Klitschko was expected to trigger the rematch clause in his contract and face Joshua again (Getty)



"Wladimir accomplished everything in his unique boxing career. He dominated the Heavyweight division for over a decade. He fought in sold-out arenas and stadiums worldwide and millions of fans around the world watched his fights on TV. It has been a privilege for me to accompany Wladimir on this unique journey."

Hearn immediately took to Twitter to confirm he was made aware about the decision earlier today, and wished his best to the Ukrainian.

"I heard the news this morning from Bernd Boente that Wladimir Klitschko has decided to retire from boxing," said Hearn. "We wish him all the success."

Joshua will now begin talks to fight Kubrat Pulev (Getty)



Joshua is now expected to be made to fight Kubrat Pulev as his mandatory IBF challenger, or risk being stripped of the world championship.