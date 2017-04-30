An online punter from Leicester made £823,000 off a £19 accumulator bet – the biggest ever horse racing pay-out in betting firm Coral’s history.

The individual, who wishes to remain anonymous, put £19 on five horses running at Punchestown, Ireland, on Friday afternoon.

It wasn’t until the early hours of Saturday morning, as he returned from a night out, that the better checked the racing results and realised how much he had won.

"I've been placing these accumulator bets pretty much every day for twenty years, and winning this bet is the realisation of a lifetime dream,” he told the Daily Mirror.

"Over the years I've come close landing a big return a couple of times but kept hitting the woodwork, and now I've done it I feel remarkably calm. I don't know if I'll even carry on betting after this as I feel I've achieved my goal.

Punchestown, Ireland (Getty)



"My Dad was a bookie and got me into it when I was young. My first winning bet was on Desert Orchid when he won the 1986 King George. I've followed the sport and been placing these bets ever since.

“I never place singles, only accumulators and nearly always with three or more horses in them. I don't know what I'm going to do with the money, as it's only just sinking in, but I have a few ideas and it is going to change my life."

Simon Clare, Coral PR Director, added: "This is the most incredible big-win story that we have ever encountered and a just-reward for our customer for twenty years of perseverance placing these 'small-stake big-win' bets day-in day-out."

"There must be something in the water in Leicester, as the City's football team landed the biggest shock in football betting history last year winning the Premier League at odds of 5000/1, and now this inspired customer has landed the biggest ever horse-racing win with Coral of over £800k for just £19."

Five winning selections

10/1 Das Mooser (3.40 Punchestown)

9/2 Woodland Opera (4.20 Punchestown)

7/1 Definite Ruby (4.55 Punchestown)

10/1 Bacardys (6.05 Punchestown)

33/1 Canardier (7.45 Punchestown)

(5 x £3 Fourfold Accumulators)

(1 x £4 Fivefold Accumulator)

