Judd Trump is in disciplinary hot water after suffering a shock first-round exit at the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

The world number two crashed out 10-8 against rank outsider Rory McLeod in one of the most surprising results in Crucible history.

Defeat for Trump was the first time he had failed to make the second round at the sport's showpiece in seven years and the loss clearly hurt as he declined media interviews, for which he could be fined by World Snooker.

McLeod, priced at 1,000/1 to win the title by some bookmakers at the start of the competition, was delighted to cause an upset again the joint-tournament favourite.

"It's my best win of my career," he said. "To beat Judd Trump on centre stage is brilliant. I've always known I'm capable, it's actually doing it.

"We can all say, 'Yeah I'm brilliant and I can do it', but it's actually producing when you need to. I've done it today."

McLeod, 46, was made to wait for his moment of glory as, at 9-7 up, the match was halted on Wednesday afternoon due to a scheduling conflict and then completed in a third session during the evening.

The delay resulted in an agonising few hours for the world number 54.

"I was sweating, my mind was going all around trying to work out scenarios of how I'm going to do it," he added. "It just doesn't work, you've got to try and quieten your mind. It's a headache. Judd's quite capable of pinching three frames in a row."

There were rumours during the match that 2011 runner-up Trump was suffering with a possible shoulder problem.

The 27-year-old from Bristol was regularly seen grimacing during the afternoon session, however McLeod was keen to focus on his triumph rather than any issue for his opponent.

Trump is out after losing to McLeod in the first round (Getty)



"When he was 4-0 up, he didn't look injured to me," said McLeod, who will face Stephen Maguire in the next round.

"He was potting balls from everywhere. What can I do? I've got to deal with holding myself together. Being the oldest player left in the tournament, 46, do we have our aches and pains? Well, maybe we do. You've got to look after yourself, ain't you?"

PA

