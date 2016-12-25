Conor McGregor left two fans stunned after he came across them impersonating his fighting on the streets of Dublin by chance.

Two men were captured on video pretending to fight each other earlier in the week in Dublin after a night out, and decided to mirror the UFC superstar’s moves that have taken him to the top of the mixed martial arts game.

The 28-year-old Dublin-born fighter is currently taking some time away from the UFC following his knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, and is currently weighing up his options with offers from boxing, WWE wrestling and Hollywood.

McGregor is also expecting his first child in May next year along with partner Dee Devlin, and the UFC icon was back home in Dublin to celebrate Christmas this week when the bizarre encounter occurred.

The two men can be seen in the video pretending to fight each over, while another filmed them on their mobile phone. In the background, a black Escalade can be seen approaching with the driver’s window down, and it stops next to the pair causing them to switch their attentions to the occupants of the car.

The two men pretend to fight on a Dublin street (Twitter/@Imscampi)

The black Escalade approaches them from behind (Twitter/@Imscampi)

The driver of the car calls the two men over to the window (Twitter/@Imscampi)

The two men walk over to the car to discover who is in the passenger seat (Twitter/@Imscampi)

McGregor jokes with the two men before continuing on his journey (Twitter/@Imscampi)

They immediately burst into laughter and shout “You’ll do nothing!” – McGregor’s quote used in the build-up to his fight with Alvarez – and the video soon reveals the driver to be McGregor himself. The Irishman laughs with them and points towards the camera, before driving on his way.

