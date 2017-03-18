  1. Sport
  2. More Sports
  3. MMA

Conor McGregor vows to 'shock the world' and knock out Floyd Mayweather

The UFC superstar is strongly tipped to swap the Octagon for a ring to take on the undefeated Mayweather with both fighters firmly engaged in a feisty war of words 

Click to follow
The Independent Online
conormcgregor.jpg
Conor McGregor has continued his war of words with Floyd Mayweather Getty

Conor McGregor has vowed to “shock the goddamn world” as his much-anticipated face off with Floyd Mayweather edges ever closer.

The UFC superstar is tipped to swap the Octagon for a ring to take on the undefeated Mayweather with both fighters engaged in a feisty war of words for some time.

While the clash is yet to be officially sanctioned McGregor, a double world champion in UFC, has given his clearest indication yet that it will go ahead before declaring he will do what no one has ever done before and stop the 49-0 Money Man.

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

  • 1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

    Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson

    Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

    Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

    Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero

    Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington

    New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens

    Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens

    Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson

    Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal

    Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

    Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

    Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves

    Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

  • 28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian

    Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries.

    Zuffa LLC via Getty

“You're the boxing guy? I'm the boxing guy. Watch me take over boxing,” he said after watching compatriot Michael Conlan win on his professional debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Trust me on that. No one in this boxing game knows what's coming. Trust me on that. When I step in there, I'm going to shock the whole goddamn world. Trust me on that. 

  • Read more

Conlan puts Olympic heartbreak behind him with win on pro debut

“Look me in the eyes. Twenty-eight years of age, confident as a m**********r, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words. 

“The whole world is going to eat their words.”

Last weekend Mayweather confirmed he was officially “out of retirement” to take on the Irishman while UFC president Dana White this week admitted he believes that, despite a number of remaining obstacles, the fight will go ahead.

Comments