The UFC 209 interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been cancelled.

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson was the co-main event of UFC 209, but was thrown into doubt when the No. 1 ranked lightweight contender, Nurmagomedov, was hospitalised during his cut to the 155-pound weight limit.

Ferguson weighed in without incident, but 28-year-old Nurmagomedov failed to make an appearance at the scales, with the UFC eventually releasing a statement confirming that the eagerly anticipated bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas bad been cancelled.

"UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Centre on Thursday evening due to weight management medical issues," the statement read.

"He was treated and has been discharged.

"The scheduled interim lightweight championship bout between Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 has been cancelled on the doctor's recommendation."

The news will come as a huge blow to the Russian fighter, who has been slowly working his way towards a championship showdown with the reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov was due to fight the American Tony Ferguson ( Getty )

McGregor won the lightweight belt when he stopped Eddie Alvarez in two rounds at UFC 205.

This is not the first time that Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson has been cancelled at the final hour.

Nurmagomedov pulled out of their first scheduled fight in December 2015 with a rib injury. Ferguson then had to pull out of their proposed main event fight in April 2016 because doctors found fluid and blood in his lung.

Nurmagomedov has missed weight once before in his career, against Abel Trujillo in 2013.