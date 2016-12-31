Ronda Rousey was mocked by rival Amanda Nunes on social media following her 48-second defeat at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Nunes, who was defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the first time, landed strike after strike on a hapless Rousey from the opening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Rousey, returning after a 13-month hiatus, was unable to defend herself against Nunes’ barrage of punches and the bout ended on referee Herb Dean’s stoppage, short of a full minute.

Shortly after the fight, Nunes uploaded a crudely edited image of a woman pushing a pram, with her head super-imposed onto the body and the head of a frustrated Rousey placed over the baby.

The image also showed Nunes carrying her bantamweight belt, which Rousey held for a total of 1,074 days following its inception in December 2012.

The defeat is the second of Rousey’s career following her shock knock-out at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015.

Speculations now mounts as to whether Rousey’s time at the top of women’s MMA is over, and Nunes suggested as much in her post-fight comments.



“This is my time,” the 28-year-old said. “Ronda Rousey did a lot for the sport and we thank her for that, but now I am the champion.

“I loved it that they disregarded me. I prepared my body and spirit for this moment. Ronda Rousey was never going to take this belt from me.”

Rousey made no comment following her defeat.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey







16 show all UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey





























1/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey makes her way to the Octagon on her return to the UFC Getty Images

2/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Amanda Nunes delivers a brutal right hand to Ronda Rousey to trigger the beginning of the end for her UFC comeback Getty Images

3/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey reacts to her 48 second defeat by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 Getty Images

4/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Amanda Nunes celebrates retaining the UFC bantamweight title by beating Ronda Rousey Getty

5/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey's UFC future is now in serious doubt after her second straight defeat Getty

6/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt became the first person to beat Dominick Cruz at bantamweight Getty Images

7/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt knocked Dominick Cruz down three times in a single round as he won the bantamweight championship Getty Images

8/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt celebrates his bantamweight championship victory over Dominick Cruz Getty Images

9/16 TJ Dillashaw beats John Lineker TJ Dillashaw put himself into bantamweight championship contention as he dominated John Lineker to win by unanimous decision. Getty Images

10/16 Dong Hyun Kim beats Tarec Saffiedine Dong Hyun Kim picked up a narrow split decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine Getty Images

11/16 Ray Borg beats Louis Smolka Ray Borg dominated Louis Smolka to win their flyweight encounter by unanimous decision. Getty Images

12/16 Neil Magny beats Johny Hendricks Neil Magny pulled off a surprise victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks Getty Images

13/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Marvin Vettori has his eye inspected after suffering two eye pokes inside the first 90 seconds of his defeat by Antonio Carlos Junior Getty Images

14/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Antonio Carlos Junior beat Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Getty Images

15/16 Niko Price beats Brandon Thatch Niko Price picked up his biggest win in the UFC to-date after submitting Brandon Thatch. Getty Images

16/16 Alex Garcia beats Mike Pyle Alex Garcia delivered a stunning knockout to Mike Pyle to win their welterweight prelim bout Getty Images

