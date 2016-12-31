  1. Sport
Ronda Rousey mocked by Amanda Nunes on Twitter following 48-second victory at UFC 207 in Las Vegas

The UFC women's bantamweight champion showed little mercy for her opponent, who struggled to contend with Nunes' onslaught from the off

Rousey was outclassed by the defending bantamweight champions Nunes Getty

Ronda Rousey was mocked by rival Amanda Nunes on social media following her 48-second defeat at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Nunes, who was defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the first time, landed strike after strike on a hapless Rousey from the opening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Rousey, returning after a 13-month hiatus, was unable to defend herself against Nunes’ barrage of punches and the bout ended on referee Herb Dean’s stoppage, short of a full minute.

Rousey knocked out in 48 seconds in brutal UFC 207 defeat by Nunes

Shortly after the fight, Nunes uploaded a crudely edited image of a woman pushing a pram, with her head super-imposed onto the body and the head of a frustrated Rousey placed over the baby.

The image also showed Nunes carrying her bantamweight belt, which Rousey held for a total of 1,074 days following its inception in December 2012.

The defeat is the second of Rousey’s career following her shock knock-out at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015.

Speculations now mounts as to whether Rousey’s time at the top of women’s MMA is over, and Nunes suggested as much in her post-fight comments. 


“This is my time,” the 28-year-old said. “Ronda Rousey did a lot for the sport and we thank her for that, but now I am the champion. 

“I loved it that they disregarded me. I prepared my body and spirit for this moment. Ronda Rousey was never going to take this belt from me.”

Rousey made no comment following her defeat.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

  • 1/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

    Ronda Rousey makes her way to the Octagon on her return to the UFC

    Getty Images

  • 2/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

    Amanda Nunes delivers a brutal right hand to Ronda Rousey to trigger the beginning of the end for her UFC comeback

    Getty Images

  • 3/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

    Ronda Rousey reacts to her 48 second defeat by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

    Getty Images

  • 4/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

    Amanda Nunes celebrates retaining the UFC bantamweight title by beating Ronda Rousey

    Getty

  • 5/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

    Ronda Rousey's UFC future is now in serious doubt after her second straight defeat

    Getty

  • 6/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz

    Cody Garbrandt became the first person to beat Dominick Cruz at bantamweight

    Getty Images

  • 7/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz

    Cody Garbrandt knocked Dominick Cruz down three times in a single round as he won the bantamweight championship

    Getty Images

  • 8/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz

    Cody Garbrandt celebrates his bantamweight championship victory over Dominick Cruz

    Getty Images

  • 9/16 TJ Dillashaw beats John Lineker

    TJ Dillashaw put himself into bantamweight championship contention as he dominated John Lineker to win by unanimous decision.

    Getty Images

  • 10/16 Dong Hyun Kim beats Tarec Saffiedine

    Dong Hyun Kim picked up a narrow split decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine

    Getty Images

  • 11/16 Ray Borg beats Louis Smolka

    Ray Borg dominated Louis Smolka to win their flyweight encounter by unanimous decision.

    Getty Images

  • 12/16 Neil Magny beats Johny Hendricks

    Neil Magny pulled off a surprise victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks

    Getty Images

  • 13/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori

    Marvin Vettori has his eye inspected after suffering two eye pokes inside the first 90 seconds of his defeat by Antonio Carlos Junior

    Getty Images

  • 14/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori

    Antonio Carlos Junior beat Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision.

    Getty Images

  • 15/16 Niko Price beats Brandon Thatch

    Niko Price picked up his biggest win in the UFC to-date after submitting Brandon Thatch.

    Getty Images

  • 16/16 Alex Garcia beats Mike Pyle

    Alex Garcia delivered a stunning knockout to Mike Pyle to win their welterweight prelim bout

    Getty Images

UFC 207 results

Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey
First round TKO

Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz
Unanimous decision

TJ Dillashaw def. John Lineker
Unanimous decision

Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine
Split decision

Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka
Unanimous decision

