Ronda Rousey was mocked by rival Amanda Nunes on social media following her 48-second defeat at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.
Nunes, who was defending her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the first time, landed strike after strike on a hapless Rousey from the opening at the T-Mobile Arena.
Rousey, returning after a 13-month hiatus, was unable to defend herself against Nunes’ barrage of punches and the bout ended on referee Herb Dean’s stoppage, short of a full minute.
Shortly after the fight, Nunes uploaded a crudely edited image of a woman pushing a pram, with her head super-imposed onto the body and the head of a frustrated Rousey placed over the baby.
The image also showed Nunes carrying her bantamweight belt, which Rousey held for a total of 1,074 days following its inception in December 2012.
The defeat is the second of Rousey’s career following her shock knock-out at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015.
Speculations now mounts as to whether Rousey’s time at the top of women’s MMA is over, and Nunes suggested as much in her post-fight comments.
“This is my time,” the 28-year-old said. “Ronda Rousey did a lot for the sport and we thank her for that, but now I am the champion.
“I loved it that they disregarded me. I prepared my body and spirit for this moment. Ronda Rousey was never going to take this belt from me.”
Rousey made no comment following her defeat.
UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
1/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey makes her way to the Octagon on her return to the UFC
Getty Images
2/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
Amanda Nunes delivers a brutal right hand to Ronda Rousey to trigger the beginning of the end for her UFC comeback
Getty Images
3/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey reacts to her 48 second defeat by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
Getty Images
4/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
Amanda Nunes celebrates retaining the UFC bantamweight title by beating Ronda Rousey
Getty
5/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey's UFC future is now in serious doubt after her second straight defeat
Getty
6/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz
Cody Garbrandt became the first person to beat Dominick Cruz at bantamweight
Getty Images
7/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz
Cody Garbrandt knocked Dominick Cruz down three times in a single round as he won the bantamweight championship
Getty Images
8/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz
Cody Garbrandt celebrates his bantamweight championship victory over Dominick Cruz
Getty Images
9/16 TJ Dillashaw beats John Lineker
TJ Dillashaw put himself into bantamweight championship contention as he dominated John Lineker to win by unanimous decision.
Getty Images
10/16 Dong Hyun Kim beats Tarec Saffiedine
Dong Hyun Kim picked up a narrow split decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine
Getty Images
11/16 Ray Borg beats Louis Smolka
Ray Borg dominated Louis Smolka to win their flyweight encounter by unanimous decision.
Getty Images
12/16 Neil Magny beats Johny Hendricks
Neil Magny pulled off a surprise victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks
Getty Images
13/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori has his eye inspected after suffering two eye pokes inside the first 90 seconds of his defeat by Antonio Carlos Junior
Getty Images
14/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori
Antonio Carlos Junior beat Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision.
Getty Images
15/16 Niko Price beats Brandon Thatch
Niko Price picked up his biggest win in the UFC to-date after submitting Brandon Thatch.
Getty Images
16/16 Alex Garcia beats Mike Pyle
Alex Garcia delivered a stunning knockout to Mike Pyle to win their welterweight prelim bout
Getty Images
UFC 207 results
Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey
First round TKO
Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz
Unanimous decision
TJ Dillashaw def. John Lineker
Unanimous decision
Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine
Split decision
Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka
Unanimous decision
