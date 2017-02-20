UFC Fight Night 105 took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday evening as heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne went at it in the main event.

Lewis walked into the bout riding high on five straight wins inside the Octagon, while Browne, on the contrary, had lost three out of his last four.

The staredown before the fight was really something to behold and when the two men locked eyes for the first time at the touch of gloves, the expressionless determined stares on both their faces said it all.

Round one began with Browne using his movement and leg kicks on the outside to slowly edge forward into distance to work his strikes. Browne hurt Lewis early when he landed a teep to the midsection that had Lewis clutching for his midriff and troubled for the remainder of the fight.

Lewis replied with a swinging punch to the side of the head, but Browne swiftly responded with another kick to the midriff that sent Lewis on his bike, clutching his stomach again in agony. Lewis weathered the storm and saw the round out, but he looked exhausted heading back to his stool.

The second round began and a huge momentum swing took place. After being brutalised in the first, Lewis landed clean on the chin and sent Browne with his back to the fence covering up. Lewis landed multiple uppercuts and took him briefly down to the mat, but Browne made it to his feet after a good scramble.

Unfortunately for him there was no stopping Lewis at this point, he closed the space again and sent Browne crashing to the mat with a counter left. With Browne dazed and tired, the rest was academic as Lewis landed brutal ground and pound on him in his guard. The referee was by all accounts very late with stopping the fight and Browne unnecessarily took shots before it was waived off.

If his performance hadn't done so already, what Lewis said after certainly caught the attention of all watching as he proceeded to touch upon Browne's domestic violence allegations and his relationship with Ronda Rousey in his post-fight interview with Bryan Stann. Regardless, he made a hell of a recovery from the first round and picked up the biggest win of his career.

Hendricks wins for the first time since March 2015

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks made his middleweight debut and he looked a different fighter. Having not put himself through the painful ordeal of getting his body down to 170-pounds just 36-hours before the fight, Hendricks looked like his old self with a gas tank for days and more power behind all of his shots.

The fight itself began tentatively and in the opening round, both fighters registered clean, but failed to put any combinations together of any merit. In the second and third, Hendricks looked the better fighter across both, using his boxing and wrestling against the fence to dominate his sizeable Cuban opponent.

Lombard had a moment in the third when he seemed to stagger Hendricks with a punch, but Hendricks took it well and nearly got a submission before the bell when he took Lombard’s down and got his back.

All that was left was the scorecards and after an anxious wait, Hendricks heard his name read out as the winner for the first time since UFC 185 in April, 2015.

Marshman goes out on his shield

Elsewhere on the card, Welshman Jack Marshman and Brazilian Thiago Santos got things off to a great start early in the evening as the two went toe-to-toe in an entertaining all about brawl. The Welshman looked like he had the upper hand having dropped Santos with a big right in the first, but in the second the Brazilian landed a sensational spinning wheel kick to send Marshman to the mat.

Santos followed Marshman to the ground to finish the job, but the referee had seen enough and called the fight to an end. Some debated whether it was a premature stoppage, but with Marshman clearly rocked by the kick, his safety was paramount and the referee must be respected for saving him from further punishment.

UFC Fight Night 105 Full Results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis def. Travis Browne via Knockout (Punches), Round 2, 3:12

Johny Hendricks def. Hector Lombard via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gavin Tucker def. Sam Sicilia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elias Theodorou def. Cezar Ferreira by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sara McMann def. Gina Mazany via submission (arm-triangle choke), Round 1, 1:14

Paul Felder def. Alessandro Ricci via TKO (punches), Round 1, 4:44

Preliminary Card

Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Nordine Taleb via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randa Markos def. Carla Esparza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Reginaldo Vieira via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Thiago Santos def. Jack Marshman via TKO (Strikes), Round 2, 2:21

Geralrd Meerschaert def Ryan Janes via Submission, Round 1, 1:34