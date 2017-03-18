Marc Diakiese gets UFC Fight Night London off to a stunning start with forty second knockout of Teemu Packalen

Marc Diakiese promised something special and boy did he deliver.

Diakiese took just forty seconds to totally dismantle Finnish opponent Teemu Packalen on Saturday evening and left him on his back, stone cold unconscious after a viscous right hand.

The Yorkshireman’s confidence was evident from the opening bell and he took only a few seconds to throw a spinning head kick, which only narrowly missed its mark.

After setting himself again, Diakiese landed a nice spinning back kick to the midsection that appeared to take the wind out of Packalen.

And then it happened, Diakiese landing a right hand on the sweet spot of Packalen’s chin to send him down, immediately unconscious.

The Finnish fighter fell to the mat almost in slow motion as the referee Neil Hall dove across him to stop him from sustaining any further damage.

It was a stunning finish and speaking after the fight to UFC interviewer Dan Hardy, Diakiese requested a place on the upcoming fight cards in Stockholm and Glasgow coming up in May and July.

"I’ve been saying it all week and I’ll say it again--that was easy work,” Diakiese said.

“I’m one of the best and I will keep proving it. I’m training at one of the best gyms and I just keep proving that I am one of the best out there.

“I want to be fighting on the main card next. Being on the prelims is no good for me. I want to be fighting bigger names. I’m interested in fighting on the Sweden card in May and then put me on the Glasgow card in July. Whoever is next, I will be ready."