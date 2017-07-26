Adam Peaty takes second gold but Great Britain miss out in mixed medley

Adam Peaty experienced elation and disappointment in the space of an hour at the World Championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

Peaty powered to his second and Britain's third gold of the World Championships in the 50m breaststroke and returned for the 4x100m mixed medley relay just over 60 minutes later.

Peaty swam the second breaststroke leg, after Georgia Davies on backstroke and before James Guy on butterfly and Siobhan O'Connor on freestyle as Britain finished fifth behind the United States.

Britain had qualified fourth fastest, behind Australia, Canada and the United States, who improved the world record Britain set in Kazan, Russia to three minutes 40.28 seconds in the morning heats.

The mixed medley relay was recently added to the Olympic programme for the Tokyo 2020 Games and the USA, Australia and Britain sent in their leading swimmers for the final at the Duna Arena.

Britain finished in 3mins 41.56secs as the USA team of Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel took gold in a new world record of 3:38.56.

Earlier, Peaty won 50m breaststroke gold to add to his 100m title on Monday and replicate his double from Kazan, Russia in 2015. He now has five world golds, more than any other Briton.

After two world records on Tuesday's third day in qualifying 0.73 clear of the field, Peaty was expected to touch first by some margin at the Duna Arena on the banks of the Danube.

And the 22-year-old Uttoxeter swimmer did not disappoint, clocking 25.99, just 0.04 down on his own world record. His victory margin was 0.53.

He received his medal before returning for the relay, but Britain were chasing from the start. Davies, up against five men, handed over to Peaty in seventh.

Peaty made significant gains, touching the wall in sixth but with Guy in contention, and he took Britain into second place with a strong butterfly leg.

O'Connor had to dig deep, but was overhauled in the finale as Britain finished off the podium.

