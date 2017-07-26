England Hockey have confirmed that women’s head coach Danny Kerry suffered a heart attack during the World League Semi-Final in South Africa.

Kerry, who led Great Britain to gold at last year’s Olympics, was taken ill on 15 July and has since been receiving treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg.

The 46-year-old will now head back to the UK for a “further period of rest and recovery” and is expected to return to work in September with assistant David Ralph taking temporary charge.

In a message on the England Hockey website, Kerry paid tribute to medical staff at the Milpark hospital where he has been treated and to team doctor Cath Lester.

“I would also like to convey how proud I am of how both players and staff continued through the tournament in such a professional manner, particularly during the Saturday I was admitted,” he said.

“Finally, I look forward to some extended time with my wonderful family and friends, to recovering, and to returning to the role I love in due course.”

Kerry missed the final four games of the Semi-Final competition where England defeated Argentina 5-2 to secure 3rd place.

"Danny’s health has remained our sole and absolute priority," explained England Hockey performance director Ed Barney.

"We wish him the very best over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery."

The result in South Africa means England have booked their place in the World League Finals which are due to take place in New Zealand in November.