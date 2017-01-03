Michael van Gerwen, darts’ new world champion, has called for stricter anti-doping procedures within the sport.

The world number one saw off the challenge of Scotland’s Gary Anderson to claim a 7-3 victory and his second PDC World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace on Monday night.

Van Gerwen, who won a remarkable 25 darts titles during 2016, urged the sport’s authorities to take a more ‘professional’ stance on doping before his victory in the final.

Players are currently tested during tournaments but both Van Gerwen and Anderson would be open to testers calling in on them at home.

“Any day of the week, I don't mind,” Van Gerwen said. “I hope I get tested. I don't mind. I don't have anything to hide.

“I do this on ability and mental strength and some people don't believe me but just inform the anti-doping authorities and ask for my name.

“Testing at home is the next step,” he added. “Everybody needs to give a little bit to make darts more professional.”

Anderson echoed Van Gerwen’s sentiments, insisting that “24/7 you should be getting a knock at the door to be tested.”

The pair’s comments came amid a debate on whether darts should be an Olympic sport.

Anderson started brightly but ultimately could not contend with the world number one ( Getty )

Sir Clive Woodward, the former head coach of England's rugby union team, called for the sport to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee while watching the World Championship’s semi-finals on New Year’s Day.

A stricter anti-doping policy would only increase its chances of recognition alongside sports like shooting and archery.

“Again darts SkySportsDarts just brilliant - this would be a brilliant Olympic sport - competition / pressure is sport at it [sic] best,” Woodward tweeted.

“Shooting / archery great Olympics sports, Darts can be played in 204 IOC countries,little costs - male & female of all ages / be brilliant”.