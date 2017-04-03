  1. Sport
WrestleMania 33: John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella after tag team win

Pair defeat The Miz and Marse before surprise offer of diamond ring in the ring

John Cena proposes to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella at WrestleMania WWE/Twitter

Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage. 

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33.

A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring. 

He said he had been waiting "so long" to ask her to marry him. 

She said yes and planted a kiss on him. 

