Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.
Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33.
A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.
He said he had been waiting "so long" to ask her to marry him.
She said yes and planted a kiss on him.
Associated Press
