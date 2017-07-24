Two titles changed hands at WWE Battleground as The New Day and Kevin Owens recaptured championship gold.

Kevin Owens once again stands tall as WWE United States Champion after he dethroned AJ Styles in Philadelphia, while The New Day have ascended once more to the top of the tag team mountain thanks to victory over The Usos.

It was a night that promised an awful lot in terms of in-ring action and while none of the big matches really felt like they delivered on potential, there’s still plenty to talk about as we approach Summerslam in August.

The Great Khali made a stunning return at Battleground (WWE.com)

Jinder Mahal remains WWE Champion after he overcame the challenge of Randy Orton for the third successive pay per view event, albeit this time with a little help from The Great Khali who made a surprise return to aid his on-screen compatriot.

Elsewhere, Natalya sprang something of a surprise in claiming victory in the fatal five-way match to determine a new number one contender to Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship – she outlasted the rest of the field before pinning Charlotte to set up a date with the champ at Summerslam.

Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a disqualification win over Baron Corbin, while Sami Zayn and John Cena were also winners on the night against Mike Kanellis and Rusev respectively.

WWE Battleground quick results:

Jinder Mahal d. Randy Orton

Sami Zayn d. Mike Kanellis

John Cena d. Rusev

Kevin Owen d. AJ Styles to become WWE United States Champion

Natalya d. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Lana and Tamina

Shinsuke Nakamura d. Baron Corbin

The New Day d. The Usos to become Smackdown Live tag team champions

Aiden English d. Ty Dillinger (pre-show)