Police officer injured in London Bridge attack presented with honorary WWE Championship belt

A police officer who was seriously injured while tackling the London Bridge terror attackers has been presented with an honorary WWE Championship belt by wrestling star Triple H.

PC Charlie Guenigault was off-duty on a night out with friends when the three attackers launched their van and knife assault which killed eight people.

The 25-year-old received stab wounds to the head, leg, back and stomach after running towards danger and taking on the attackers with his bare hands.

Guenigault was released from hospital last Friday and received a surprise visit from the 14-time WWE World Champion who praised his immense bravery.

“To run in the direction of a scary situation that can’t even be described in words, to help others, for that to be your instinct to help others – that is a hero," said Triple H as he presented Guenigault with the belt.

“People say a lot of times that they watch WWE because these guys are like real-life superheroes. Well, Charlie is a real hero."

Guenigault had been wearing a t-shirt featuring his favourite wrestler Sami Zayn on the night of the attack and Triple H played a personal video message

Triple H presented the policeman with a personal message from the SmackDown star.

“You put yourself in the line of danger at a time when you really had no obligation to do so,” Zayn said.

Triple H presented Guenigault with a belt which read: 'To Charlie, thank you to a true hero!' (WWE)

“I can’t tell you how much respect I have for you. The fact you were wearing my shirt at the time really puts it into perspective for me.

"Sami Zayn has always been the guy known to stand up to the bad guys, but you did it in the most horrific of circumstances. Man, I’m just blown away, I really am.”