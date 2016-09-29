Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will begin Europe's defence of the Ryder Cup against the United States at Hazeltine on Friday.

The pair, who were the gold and silver medallists as golf returned to the Olympics this summer, will tee off against Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at 1.35pm BST.

Rose and Stenson won the first point of the weekend at Gleneagles in 2014 and will hope to get the European team off to an equally auspicious start.

Friday's opening foursome pairings Match 1 Europe: Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson USA: Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed Match 2: USA: Phil Mickeslon and Rickie Fowler Europe: Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan Match 3: Europe: Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer USA: Kimmy Walker and Zach Johnson Match 4: USA: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kucher Europe: Thomas Pieters and Lee Westwood

Masters champion Danny Willett, meanwhile, was left out of the opening session as the furore over his brother's anti-American comments hit home.

Willett had looked set to partner Lee Westwood as the pair practised together on Thursday, with European captain Darren Clarke sending his likely pairings out together.

But after seeing Willett struggling with his game - including an errant shot on the second which hit a spectator on the head - in a nine-hole match against Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer, Clarke took the decision to pair rookie Thomas Pieters with Westwood instead.

Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan will play Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler in match two, with Garcia and Kaymer then taking on Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson.

Westwood and Pieters will compete the final match against US Open champion Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

Additional reporting by PA