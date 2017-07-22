Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston fought back on Twitter after TalkSPORT’s Mike Parry posted a survey asking “Is Beef an inspiration to young golfers or a clown?”

“If I'm a clown for enjoying my work then so be it,” Johnston tweeted. “Ur a sad person and couldn't care less wat u think. Never been bout money, ur a d***head,” Johnston tweeted directly to Parry.

“These people can do one sad sad people sh*t show. Sorry for rant but some people gotta get sometimes. I love u all.”

Parry fired back: “Oh come off it Beef, you’re a world famous sportsman, chill out, millions of people love you. So do I.”

But Johnston had the last word. “I have been called a bushy big teeth clown by u. U think I’m not gonna defend myself. I give my absolute best on course and u call me that. I’m no clown it’s out of order.”

Johnston goes into the final round of the Open at even par chasing not for the Claret Jug but for bragging rights as the top British golfer.

Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Ross Fisher, Richard Bland and Richie Ramsay are all that is left of the British and Irish challenge still under par.

They are at best nine shots adrift of Jordan Spieth’s lead.

Poulter promised he would go toe to toe with the Americans in the third round. He tiptoed off the 18th after a one over par 71. “S**t happens. No excuses. Too many stupid mistakes. Not good enough. Simple as that. I'm pissed off," Poulter said.

TBH when ur called a big teeth busy face clown I have a right to defend myself — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 22, 2017

McIlroy got to within three shots of Spieth after three birdies in the first five holes but a double bogey at the 10th ended his Open challenge.

“I just hit the wrong club off the tee,” McIlroy said. “I hit 3-iron. Huge mental error.” His tee shot found a fairway bunker and that was that.

“Kuch and Jordan are playing really well,” McIlroy said. “I need to post a good early score in bad weather and hope the leaders struggle.”