The BBC has been accused of producing "tired and dated" coverage of golf a little over 12 months after it lost broadcast rights for The Open.

The R&A, based at St Andrews - a club which only admitted female members in 2015, awarded live television rights to Sky before the tournament at Royal Troon last year with the BBC demoted to showing a daily highlights package.

While that deal saw live viewing figures fall by 75 per cent, the R&A's chief executive Martin Slumbers defended the decision this week.

“We’re not uncomfortable at all,” Slumbers said. “In fact, we are very happy with our partnerships. I think when we moved last year we took what was frankly a fairly tired and outdated broadcast, turned it into absolutely world class and raised the whole level of the way it was shown. I think that was a combination and a partnership of those organisations with the R&A that has truly improved how people are watching golf.

“A testament to that was that [the Open coverage] won a Bafta for sport. They were up against the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics and Paralympics, and also the Six Nations. So I think that was a fantastic testament to what we did last year at Royal Troon, and really shows what you can do with TV. We’re building on that this year.”

The battle over live golf coverage and the sport's efforts to remain relevant in the social media age took another twist this week as it was revealed Sky had lost the rights to broadcast the USPGA Championship.

The PGA of America has promised to broadcast the tournament on a "multi-platform" basis and live coverage on terrestrial television is expected to be handed to the BBC in order to increase the event's exposure.

That came as a blow to Sky's claims of being the "home of golf" in Britain just days after it launched a channel dedicated to the sport.

But Slumbers takes a different point of view from his counterparts in the US when it comes to growing golf's popularity.

“I don’t buy the argument around participation and reach," he said.

"It is clearly good to have more reach. But the Open is a global product. It’s not just a UK product. We touched 600 million households last year with the Open Championship in multiple countries all around the world. This is a global event.

“I think what’s really important is to get younger people interested. If you look at what we’re trying to do here at the R&A, with the Open and what our partners are trying to do on television, is attract younger people to watch this.”