Americans lead the charge but British rivals keep the heat on at the Open Championship

The leader board at the 146th Open reads like a Ryder Cup singles showdown. While Americans Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar are setting the pace at five under par, they are being chased down by England’s Paul Casey and Ian Poulter just one and two shots behind respectively. Expect mayhem in the grandstands on Merseyside in the second round.

Rory McIlroy fought back from being five over par after nine holes to finish one over following three birdies in the final four holes. He’s only six behind the leaders. What sparked his revival?

His caddie JP Fitzgerald read him the riot act. “He said to me on the 6th tee, ‘You’re Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?’” McIlroy said. “I mumbled and said, ‘Whatever.’ But it helped. It kept me positive. So he did a great job.”

Spieth is only 23 but already the sight of his name on the top of a leaderboard tends to have a Tiger effect on his rivals. He’s a fearless frontrunner who holes more putts than Birkdale’s pubs are selling pints.

But the Englishmen have found their mojos again. Poulter brought his Ryder Cup form into a major, and the home crowd turned up the volume. Perhaps they’re drinking more pints than Spieth is holing putts.

Poulter earned a rousing reception as he walked to the 18th green to finish of a feisty three-under par 67 to stay hot on the heels of the fast-starting US major champions.

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has tipped him to win the Open, saying that the Ryder Cup talisman has got his strut back. “I didn’t know I was a strutter,” Poulter said deadpan on being told of Bjorn’s appraisal.

Ian Poulter has been tipped to lift the Claret Jug by Thomas Bjorn ( Getty )

Poulter not a strutter? Really? He’s the Beyoncé of Birkdale. Although not quite so dangerously dressed these days. Gone are the Union Jack trousers and cardigans. He prefers his attention-seeking statements to be made with his clubs.

“Absolutely incredible crowds,” Poulter said. “The Open Championship is extremely special from a fan perspective and from a player to be clapped on to every single green, it means a lot. They really make you feel great and I felt that. They definitely gave me a little bit of a buzz.”

A Merseyside crowd cheering an Arsenal fan. Poulter doffed his cap to all those whistling his arrival onto the final green, gave them a thumbs up, then gave his son Luke a bear hug outside the scorer’s hut. The 13-year-old was sporting green tartan trousers, presumably nicked and cut down from his father’s old wardrobe collection.

Casey, too, was soaking up the support from the home crowd. “I'm loving being back in England,” said the Arizona resident after his four under par 66. He has a landmark birthday on Friday.

Paul Casey said it was a delight to be back in England ( Getty )

“I've always loved this week because my birthday has been on or around it. I love going to work on my birthday. I genuinely do. It's just cool,” he said. “Walking down 18 is a great experience. And apparently life begins at 40, so maybe it's a good omen for me this week.”

Thoughts on a treat for a mid-life crisis? “I haven't had a crisis yet. Maybe I'll have one tomorrow. A white Lamborghini or something,” Casey said. How about a Claret Jug? “I'd like to treat myself to that. Yeah, it will be a big party,” he said.

Casey’s Open record is unremarkable but Poulter was third in 2013 and the last time the Open was played here in 2008, he finished runner-up to Padraig Harrington so he was channeling those good vibes in the first round. There were fist pumps and a return of his trademark eye-popping glare. Like a man possessed.

Rory McIlroy sunk three birdies in the final four holes ( Getty )

By the time McIlroy teed off in the first round in the middle of the afternoon, Spieth and Koepka were tucking into late lunches. McIlroy would have seen their names atop the giant yellow leader board and would have known he was already under pressure and playing catch up. The Northern Irishman began with a bogey and dropped four shots in his first five holes. His swagger quickly became a droop. He did well to recover to a stubborn stagger by the end of the day.

McIlroy was chewing gum. It clearly wasn’t the same brand that Spieth was chomping on. The Texan is lucky the R&A is not testing players for PEGs (Performance Enhancing Gums).

“I don’t think that exists,” Spieth said after his round. He said he wasn’t doing it to calm his nerves. “No, I brushed my teeth and then I ate breakfast. And then I got out here and Cameron (his caddie) offered me a piece of gun,” he said. “I was 1-under through two, and I thought I better keep it in and it’s still in now. It’s probably about time for a new piece.

Spieth heads into the second round five under par (Getty)



“Payne Stewart used to do it and it served him well. But I think mint has some sort of effect on nerves. But I was still feeling them a bit out there. So I don’t think it's beneficial at all.” The R&A will be watching carefully. There may well be cause for procrastination over a mastication ruling before the prizes are handed out on Sunday.

The five under par of Spieth, Koepka and Kuchar fell one shot short of Birkdale’s all-time best opening round of 64 shot in 1983 by Crag Stadler. Instead, they tied the score shot in 1998 by Tiger Woods. Remember him? This week, the absent 14-times major champion dropped out of the world’s top 1000 players for the first time in his career.