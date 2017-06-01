Police have released footage of Tiger Woods struggling to walk or follow simple instructions as he is arrested by officers who found him asleep at the wheel of his car on Monday.

The 14-time major winner was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Florida, but later insisted he had not drank any alcohol but had an “unexpected reaction” to prescription drugs.

This was corroborated by the police tests despite officers describing his state as confused and his speech as “slow, mumbled and slurred”.

The Jupiter Police Department released the dash-cam video footage of Woods failing to complete a sobriety test, included walking with one foot directly in front of the other, a short distance away from his home.

The former world No 1 golfer is shown struggling to stand upright as he fails to walk in a straight line while barefoot before being handcuffed, with the footage showing he can barely open his eyes.

When an officer shines a torch in front of his eyes, the 41-year-old fails to follow it and when asked to say the alphabet, Woods replies they are “not allowed to sing the national anthem backwards”.

Woods was arrested after police found his Mercedes at the side of the road with the engine running, indicators flashing and the golfer asleep at the wheel. The tyres were also flat and there was recent damage to the car.

He will appear in court in Palm Beach County on July 5.