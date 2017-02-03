Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic with a “bad back”, bringing a premature halt to his return to golf after just three tournaments following a dismal opening round on Thursday.

The former world No 1 pulled out of the competition before the start of his second round, and despite playing down injury fears on Thursday after he was seen moving gingerly when exiting a bunker, he has since been claimed by the European Tour that pain in his back is the reason for the withdrawal.

Having undergone three operations on his back in 19 months, the news raises serious concerns over hit fitness and whether he can sustain a full return to gold.

41-year-old Woods insisted after the round that there were no concerns about his fitness, and that he simply didn’t play well, with the 14-time major winner failing to card a single birdie in his five-over 77.

"No, I wasn't in pain at all," Woods said yesterday. "I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn't doing a very good job. At the end I finally hit some good ones but the damage had already been done.”

However, a short statement released on the European Tour’s official website confirmed his departure from the competition.

The statement read: “Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before his second round on Friday due to a bad back.”

The round of 77 proved to be Woods worst score around the Emirates Golf Club by two shots, and left him 12 shots behind overnight leader Sergio Garcia.

More to follow...