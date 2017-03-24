The new Formula One season roared back into action on Friday and there was an all-too familiar name at the top of the order after Lewis Hamilton completed an ominous practice double for the Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel exchanged verbal volleys in Melbourne yesterday as they failed to agree on which driver-team combination should be considered the favourites heading into a new era of Formula One following changes to the sport's technical regulations.

The consensus in the paddock was that Ferrari, led by four-time champion Vettel and starved of championship glory for more than a decade, held the advantage following a promising eight days of pre-season testing in Barcelona. But Hamilton's blistering pace here round Albert Park would appear to point to the contrary.

Indeed Britain's triple world champion, who is bidding to reclaim the crown he lost to bitter rival Nico Rosberg last year, finished both sessions an eye-watering half-a-second clear of his rivals.

Hamilton's best effort of one minute and 23.620 seconds was 0.547 faster than Vettel in the second session with Valtteri Bottas, the Finnish driver hired to replace Rosberg following his shock retirement, marginally slower. Kimi Raikkonen was fourth fastest with the Red Bull duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen fifth and sixth.

While there is only so much that can be gauged from practice with drivers operating varying fuel levels, the theory that this year's wider, faster, and more aggressive looking cars would shake up the order and bring a sudden halt to Mercedes' dominance, is now under some scrutiny.

Hamilton's Mercedes team have won 51 of the last 59 races and sealed three consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships following an unprecedented reign of success.

And the 32-year-old Hamilton will be delighted with his opening salvo of the year as he bids to become the first British driver in Formula One history to win four titles. And while this is far from a disaster for Ferrari, they will certainly have hoped to be closer to Hamilton here.

1/12 Friday Second Practice Marcus Ericsson beached his Sauber in the gravel trap during the afternoon session. Getty

2/12 Friday Second Practice Jolyon Palmer jumps through a gap in the fence after crashing his Renault on the entry to the start/finish straight. Getty

3/12 Friday Second Practice Palmer's Renault is recovered to the pit lane ahead of a busy night rebuilding it. Getty

4/12 Friday Second Practice Sebastian Vettel appeared puzzled by the gap to the lead Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Getty

5/12 Friday Second Practice Daniel Ricciardo runs wide on the exit of turn one. Getty

6/12 Friday Second Practice Romain Grosjean takes a trip over the gravel trap. Getty

7/12 Friday Second Practice Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two practice sessions of the year in Melbourne Getty

8/12 Friday First Practice The Force India of Esteban Ocon runs over the kerb during first practice. Getty

9/12 Friday First Practice Daniel Ricciardo flashes by on the back straight in his Red Bull. Getty

10/12 Friday First Practice Hamilton was half-a-second faster than his nearest challenger in Vettel Getty

11/12 Friday First Practice Lewis Hamilton pears through his visor at the start of the new season. Getty

12/12 Friday First Practice Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon stand by the new pink-livery Force India. Getty

McLaren arrived in Australia off the back of a catastrophic winter of testing plagued by a slow and unreliable Honda engine. But the British team will be encouraged after the opening day of practice with Fernando Alonso 12th in the order. His new team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne was further back in 17th.

This year's quicker cars are tougher to handle for the drivers and Briton Joylon Palmer was the day's biggest casualty after he spun his Renault and crashed into the wall at the final corner.

Palmer, now in his second season with Renault, damaged his pride and his car with his team facing a major repair job to get his car ready for qualifying on Saturday.

Bottas and Raikkonen also had trips across the gravel while Marcus Ericsson beached his Sauber in the gravel in the day's afternoon session.

Outside the sport's big three, Carlos Sainz finished seventh for Toro Rosso with Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg and Daniil Kvyat completing the top 10.

Final Times after Second Practice:

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 23.620secs

2 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:24.167

3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:24.176

4 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:24.525

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:24.650

6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:25.013

7 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:25.084

8 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:25.436

9 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:25.478

10 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:25.493

11 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:25.591

12 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:26.000

13 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:26.145

14 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:26.331

15 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:26.498

16 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:26.525

17 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:26.608

18 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:26.919

19 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:27.279

20 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:27.549

