Lewis Hamilton delighted the Silverstone crowd with a crushing performance in qualifying to secure pole position for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who is 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship, finished more than half-a-second clear of his nearest challenger as he bids to win his home race for a record-equalling fifth time. Kimi Raikkonen will start in second place with Hamilton's title rival Vettel only third.

Hamilton's fantastic triumph also took his career tally to 67 poles, which leaves him just one shy of Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

But the Briton is facing a stewards' investigation after he was alleged to have blocked the Haas of Romain Grosjean.

Hamilton's preparations for the 10th round of the championship have been dampened by criticism he courted for failing to attend a promotional event in London earlier this week.

But the 32-year-old Englishman delivered the perfect retort with the fastest lap ever seen here since the Northamptonshire circuit was modified back in 2011.

He finished well clear of Raikkonen and three-quarters of a second faster than his chief championship protagonist Vettel. Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth, but will start ninth after serving a five-place grid drop for a gearbox change.

"This is definitely the best position to start from," Hamilton, 32, said. "I need to make sure I do it for these guys," he added pointing to the crowd on the pit straight.

Vettel was on his best behaviour at the last race in Austria, well aware that any petulance would see him slapped with three points on his licence, and a subsequent ban from this week's race.

But there was a glimpse of the old, fiery German here after he complained he had been blocked by the Force India of Sergio Perez. "What the hell is Perez doing?" Vettel shouted. "He needs to watch his mirrors. Austria was the same thing." Vettel also expressed his anger over the team radio after qualifying only third.

Fernando Alonso topped the order in Q1 - the opening phase of qualifying - after bolting on a set of dry tyres and blitzing the 3.6-mile circuit as the track began to dry out after earlier rain.

Hamilton took a controversial two-day holiday this week in preparation for the weekend ( Getty )

His lap brought a huge cheer from fans of Alonso and his British team McLaren following what has been another lacklustre campaign. Indeed it was the first time a McLaren car had been quickest in any qualifying session since the 2013 Indian Grand Prix.

But the Spaniard's efforts were rendered effectively redundant after he headed into the one-hour session already facing a mammoth 30-place grid penalty following further changes to his Honda engine.

It means the 35-year-old, who was ultimately dumped out of qualifying at the second attempt after finishing 13th, will be thrown to the back of the grid.

His McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne did however progress to the top-10 shootout as he out-qualified Alonso for the first time this season. The Belgian, who replaced Jenson Button, qualified ninth.

Joining Alonso at the back will be Daniel Ricciardo after his Red Bull conked out with just 10 minutes gone. The Australian, already due to serve a five-place grid drop after a gearbox change, pulled over at Woodcote and was forced to abandon his car.

"I thought five places was painful but now we are starting at the back of the grid," Ricciardo said. "It's disappointing not to be able to show more of what we can do in qualifying."

Britain's Jolyon Palmer, in search of his first points of the season, has finished 11th at three of the last four grands prix. And that is where the 26-year-old from Horsham will start his home race tomorrow.