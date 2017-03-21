Toto Wolff has rejected any dirty tricks being used by Mercedes with its engine after Red Bull wrote to the FIA to clarify if it was breaking the rules, with the German joking that their rivals must have seen “ghosts” if they were questioning the legality of the power unit.

Both Ferrari and now Red Bull have raised queries over the systems being used ahead of the 2017 season, which gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend. But while Ferrari’s disgruntlement stemmed from the trick suspensions being used by both of their main rivals, Red Bull have focused more on how the Mercedes engine functions in qualifying.

It’s claimed that the Silver Arrows is able to burn oil as fuel during Saturday qualifying, giving it a power boost and ensuring that the German manufacturer remains ahead of its competition on the grid come Sunday’s grand prix.

But Wolff has completely dismissed such allegations, and puts the advantage that Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg enjoyed last year down to superior engine mapping.

“They have seen ghosts,” Wolff told Gazzetta dello Sport. “We have had for years a map that allows us to use more horsepower in qualifying. It is nothing new. Maybe in Australia there will be protests, but Mercedes feels safe.”

Rosberg does not return to the grid this season to defend his drivers’ championship following his shock retirement in December, with Valterri Bottas stepping up to partner three-time world champion Hamilton, and the Finn fired an early warning at his teammate to stress he has not joined the Brackley outfit to just make up the numbers.

"I don't fear that I will be the number two at Mercedes," Bottas said. “Mercedes do not have a number one, or a number two driver, so it is up to me to perform. As long as I do my job, which is to perform on the level where the car should be, we are all good and I know I can do it.

"I am very excited about going up against Lewis. He is a three-time world champion and a great reference point. Everybody knows exactly how good he is as a driver.

"It is great to be a team-mate of Lewis and I hope we can have a strong year in this era of Formula One. In testing we managed to work well together and there was a good team spirit. I see no reason why it should not continue like that."

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

However, while Bottas will be targeting his first drivers’ title, Ferrari are targeting their 16th in the hope of ending what will be an 10-year wait for the championship, having not finished top of the standings since Kimi Raikkonen’s success back in 2007.

Wolff was not surprised by the pace and reliability of the Italians during pre-season testing, despite Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel showing pace that could rival Mercedes this season following three years of dominance by the German marque.

"It is a solid team, with the right resources, capable engineers and energetic and motivated leader,” Wolff said of Ferrari..

Ferrari have looked very strong in pre-season testing (Getty)

“It’s logical to expect a competitive Ferrari. In tests it was the fastest car and covered many kilometres.

“I see Ferrari on the podium on Sunday in Australia, and I hope that we will fight with them for victory.”