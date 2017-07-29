Paul Di Resta is in line for a dramatic return to Formula One after Felipe Massa was struck down with illness midway through the final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Massa suffered from illness on Friday night and was taken to the Honvedkorhaz hospital in downtown Budapest for further tests after suffering from dizziness, but took part in third practice on Saturday morning in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of qualifying after being cleared by the FIA.

However, Massa suffered a recurrence to the illness and was forced to pull out of practice, resulting in former Force India driver Di Resta – now Williams test and reserve driver – to make a quick dash from his television commitments to the Williams garage.

Di Resta, 31, was due to commentate on the Hungarian Grand Prix in the absence of Martin Brundle, who himself is currently recovering back in the United Kingdom after suffering from illness ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone two weeks ago.

But a Williams statement confirmed that he will be drafted in for the remainder of the weekend, with just two hours to go before qualifying is due to get underway.

“After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend,” read a Williams statement.

“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2. He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.

Di Resta is set to lose his DTM drive at the end of the season (Getty)

“Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.

“Following this decision, the team’s reserve driver Paul Di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”

Di Resta has not raced in F1 since leaving Force India in 2013 (Getty)

Di Resta has not driver an F1 car since a Williams test in 2014, with his last grand prix coming at the end of the 2013 season when he was replaced at Force India. The Scot has since returned to the DTM series, although he faces losing his seat due to Mercedes’ imminent withdrawal from the championship at the end of the season.