Lewis Hamilton has suffered a dent in his championship hopes after rival Sebastian Vettel held off Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton finished fourth after he allowed his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas past him on the last corner.

Mercedes had earlier ordered Bottas to move out of the Briton's way in hope that he would be able to find a way past Raikkonen and potentially Vettel, too.

But after Hamilton failed, he sportingly let Bottas back past to finish off the podium and lose further ground to Vettel in the title race.

Hamilton will now head into the sport's summer break 14 points behind Vettel in this most topsy-turvy of championship battles.

Hamilton started only fourth on the grid and he was down to sixth following the 610-metre dash to the opening corner after he was gobbled up by both Red Bull drivers.

Max Verstappen made his move round the outside of Hamilton, with Daniel Ricciardo diving underneath the British driver.

Verstappen however, ran wide at Turn 1. He rejoined the circuit alongside Ricciardo and at the left-handed Turn 2 the Dutchman went in too hot on his brakes and inexplicably thudded into his Red Bull team-mate.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

The force of the impact tore through Ricciardo's Red Bull bodywork and into the radiator, and the Australian spun on his own fluid before grinding to a halt.

Ricciardo was furious: "Was that who I think it was?" "Yes," his Red Bull team replied. "F****** sore loser."

There isn't an excuse for it. He sees me go past and thinks 'I've got to fix this' and then we crash

"It was amateur to say the least," Ricciardo said on his return to the paddock. "There was no room to pass. Valtteri was in front and I was on the outside so there was no room.

"You've got the whole race to try and repair the mistake but the pass was never on. It wasn't even a pass. It was a very poor mistake.

"There isn't an excuse for it. He sees me go past and thinks 'I've got to fix this' and then we crash."

Max Verstappen slides into Daniel Ricciardo to take his Red Bull teammate out of the race ( Getty )

The safety car was deployed to deal with Ricciardo's stricken car, and Verstappen, who escaped the incident without any damage, was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

Four laps later the safety car pulled in and the race was back under way. Vettel soared off into the distance with Raikkonen in second, and Bottas a distant third.

Hamilton appeared to be struggling for pace, and began falling off the back of Verstappen's gearbox. Then, his Mercedes team were hampered by a radio issue.

Hamilton's engineer Pete Bonnington could contact the Briton, but he was unable to communicate back.

Mercedes were blighted by radio problems (Getty)



The leaders all pitted for their one and only change of rubber in and around half distance, and it was then that Vettel, who had appeared in control of the race, reported a steering issue.

Vettel claimed his Ferrari was veering to the left in a straight line and suddenly Raikkonen was within one second of his Ferrari team-mate.

Sebastian Vettel had to endure crooked steering throughout the race ( Getty )

With Verstappen out of the way following his timed penalty, the Mercedes pair closed in on the Ferrari drivers, too, and by lap 40 of 70, both the two Ferrari and two Mercedes cars were separated by just five seconds.

Suddenly, Hamilton's radio came back to life.

"I've got a lot of pace now so let me use it," he said angling for Mercedes to pull Bottas out of his way and launch an assault on the Ferrari duo. "If I can't catch the Ferraris I'll let Valtteri back past," he added.

Vettel now leads Hamilton by 14 points going into the summer break (Getty)

Moments later on lap 46, Hamilton got his wish, with Bottas moving out of his way at Turn 1.

"We have got five laps to make something of this," Hamilton was told. "No pressure, then," came the reply.

Hamilton got close to Raikkonen, but could not get past the Finn with overtaking notoriously difficult at this twisty Hungaroring circuit. He then offered to let Bottas back past, but his Mercedes team handed him another five laps.

Again, Hamilton could not get past, and with Bottas seven seconds behind his Mercedes team-mate it looked as though he would finish third.

But Hamilton dramatically slowed down on the final lap to allow Bottas back through.

Fernando Alonso claimed a season-high sixth place to lift McLaren off the bottom of the championship ( Getty )

Verstappen finished fifth, just 0.3 sec behind Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso sixth for McLaren. Britain's Paul di Resta, standing in for Felipe Massa at Williams, retired in the closing laps with an oil issue.

"Really thanks to Lewis to keep the promise and let me by after I gave him the shot to get past the Ferraris," Bottas said. "When the gap was big I knew it could be a problem, but in the end I want to thank the team."

Vettel finished ahead of Ferrari teammate Raikkonen with Bottas in third (Getty)

After winning his first race since May's Monaco Grand Prix, Vettel added: "I'm over the moon. It was a really difficult race.

"I had my hands full from three or four laps after the safety car. There was something wrong, I don't know why but the steering started to go sideways.

"At the end it did come back to it, but I really had to stay focused the whole race. I was hoping for a couple of laps to breathe but it didn't come."

Results

1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1hr 39mins 46.713secs

2 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:39:47.621

3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:39:59.175

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:39:59.598

5 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:39:59.989

6 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:40:57.936

7 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso at 1 Lap

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India at 1 Lap

9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India at 1 Lap

10 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren at 1 Lap

11 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso at 1 Lap

12 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault at 1 Lap

13 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 at 1 Lap

14 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams at 1 Lap

15 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari at 2 Laps

16 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari at 2 Laps

17 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault at 3 Laps

Not Classified:

18 Paul di Resta (Gbr) Williams 60 Laps completed

19 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 20 Laps completed

20 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 0 Laps completed

PA