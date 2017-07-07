Max Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull and join Ferrari next season

Max Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull at the end of the season, and is eyeing up a spot with Ferrari for 2019.

The Dutchman has endured a difficult season, with four retirements in his last six races and that frustration boiled over in Azerbaijan.

Verstappen sighed "here we go again" as he was forced to pull out in Baku and then left the track early to go back to his hotel. He failed to attend the post-race press conference, putting him in breach of Article 19.4 of the Sporting Regulations stipulates that any driver who has failed to finish should report to the press in the specified area and was fined £23,000

And the anger he feels with his car and a lack of support is pushing him towards the exit door, with Verstappen looking to join Ferrari.

Pit lane sources have told The Independent that it increasingly appears to be a matter of "if, not when" the Belgian-born driver heads starts a new life based out of Maranello.