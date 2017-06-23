Formula 1 owners reschedule US Grand Prix to accommodate Justin Timberlake concert

Formula One's new owners have taken the unprecedented step of changing the sport's schedule to accommodate a Justin Timberlake concert at October's United States Grand Prix.

Pop star Timberlake is due to perform at the Circuit of the Americas on the evening of Saturday, October 21, and following a request by promoters of the Texas race, qualifying on that day will be moved back by two hours.

The circuit organisers hope the move will encourage fans to stay and watch the concert which now follows the conclusion of qualifying.

It means the one-hour session, that determines the grid for a race which could prove pivotal in Lewis Hamilton's bid for a fourth world title, will now take place at 4pm local time.

Formula One fans in the UK will be forced to wait until 9pm BST to watch the action unfold, rather than the original 7pm start.

Liberty Media, the American conglomerate which took control of the sport at the start of the year, hopes its flexibility with the timetable will encourage other promoters to stage grands prix in the United States. Venues in New York, Las Vegas and Miami are all under consideration to host races in the future.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

But it is understood that some of the teams were against the rescheduling. Indeed final practice will still take place at 11am, meaning there will be a four-hour wait before the start of qualifying.

A Formula One spokesperson told Press Association Sport on Friday: "At the request of the promoter of the US Grand Prix, the time of the qualifying session has been moved to 16.00 in order to closer connect the Justin Timberlake concert and Formula One qualifying that takes place at the circuit on Saturday October 21st at 18.00.

"The intention is to provide a better and more inclusive fan experience across the Grand Prix weekend and in so doing help promoters reach out to a more diverse cross-section of fans.

"This will be therefore a unique opportunity for music fans to experience and share in the excitement and drama of a Formula One qualifying session."

PA