Billy Monger has spoken for the first time since the 120mph Formula 4 crash that saw him lose him both of his legs.

The 17-year-old was left fighting for his life and was forced into emergency surgery after he hit Patrik Pasma's stationary car at high-speed while racing at Donington Park 10 days ago.

A fund set up to raise money for the British teenager has already passed £750,000, and the likes of F1 world champions Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg are among those who have given their support.

And in his first public comments since the horror accident Monger took the time to thank those who have helped and supported since before raising special praise for his sister Bonny.

Writing on Twitter, Monger said: "A huge Thank you to each and everyone of you! Your kind words have given me and my family the strength to get through this past week.

"The love and generosity of our motorsport family, fans, and everyone that has supported me is awesome and truly inspirational.

"The Marshals, Medics, Doctors, Air Ambulance and extraction crews at Donington along with all the staff at Queens Medical Centre - what can I say? Without you guys I wouldn't be here today! I will always thank you all for saving my life!

"The one true hero of this tragic event has been my sister, Bonny who gave me the will to keep fighting! A value that I will continue to hold now...and for the rest of my life."

Billy’s JustGiving page can be found here.