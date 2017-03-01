Ross Brawn has outlined his plans to introduce a non-championship round in the Formula One season to allow the sport to practice new formats and ideas, after warning that the latest changes may have played straight into the hands of reigning champions Mercedes.

Former Mercedes team principal Brawn returned to the paddock this season after he was named head of motorsport by new owners Liberty Media, with his task to revamp the sport and make it more appealing to fans after growing stale in recent years.

Liberty Media’s influence is already being felt, with teams uploading a wave of videos from the first pre-season test at Barcelona onto social media in an attempt to engage with fans that can’t be there, and Brawn is already looking at the next steps that the sport can take in order see what works and what doesn’t.

"It might be rather optimistic, but you can imagine if we had a non-championship race there'd be a lot more capacity to look at different formats and approaches and see if the fans take to it with much less risk or exposure than we would if we were doing something in the championship,” Brawn told Reuters in Barcelona.

"We often had non-championship races in the old days but getting it all to work is another matter.

"It needs to be commercially viable of course, and that's the challenge. Again, it couldn't just be 'pick ideas out of a hat'. It needs to be properly thought through, but maybe an opportunity."

Brands Hatch in Kent held the last non-championship race back in 1983, with Keke Rosberg, father of current world champion Nico, taking victory the year after his own title success. Silverstone also held a non-points scoring race, the International Trophy, from 1949 until 1978, and drivers were incentivised by prize money rather than points, while teams were able to test new parts and ideas.

Brawn wants to recreate these type of events, but rather than limiting the new ideas to the teams, it can be a race weekend where proposals such as two-shorter races spread across Saturday and Sunday and other radical approaches can be trialled.

The former Honda and Brawn team principal also explained why current championship weekends can’t be used to trial the shake-ups. He added on Sky Sports: "You can't take the risk of swapping a format in a championship race and not getting it right."

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

Brawn was speaking just three weeks out from the opening Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne, where F1 will welcome the new wider tyres for 2017, along with faster and wider cars that go significantly quicker through the corners. Despite the changes, testing is proving the same old story.

Brawn worked at Mercedes as team principal alongside 2017 championship favourite Hamilton (Getty)

Mercedes topped the first day of testing through championship favourite Lewis Hamilton, and while the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen pipped the Silver Arrows on the second day, Mercedes are yet to encounter any reliability failures having clocked up 320 laps in just two days, the only blip being a spin for Valterri Bottas on Tuesday.

Brawn believes that the changes made for 2017 will only go to strengthening Mercedes’ grip on the sport, having won the drivers’ and constructors’ championships for the past three years, because they have the biggest budget and can adapt to the new regulations quicker than their rivals.

Mercedes already look like having the strongest car in 2017 (Getty)

"We expose ourselves whenever we make changes like this,” Brawn said. "Fingers crossed, it is going to work out but l think it is a good example of where we didn't go through the right principles to begin with.

"And if this was a principle to stop Mercedes winning, you could argue the exact contrary. A team that strong and with that resource will relish change. It was naive to think it would destabilise Mercedes. If anything it gave them an advantage."