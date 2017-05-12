Guy Martin has withdrawn from both the superbike and supersport classes at the North West 200 on safety grounds after Honda Racing elected not to continue at the event in Northern Ireland following the serious injuries suffered by John McGuinness in a crash on Thursday, ruling him out of the upcoming Isle of Man TT.

23-time Isle of Man TT winner McGuinness came off his Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2 at high speed while taking the left-hander at Primrose Hill. An update from the Honda Racing team confirmed that McGuinness will undergo surgery at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after suffering a compound fracture of his lower right leg, along with four broken vertebrae and three broken ribs, and he will be in a cast for at least six weeks.

“John has been diagnosed with a compound fracture to his right lower leg, while in theatre on Thursday night it was not possible to plate the leg as initially thought due to the extent of the injury, and tomorrow an external fixator will be fitted,” a Honda Racing statement read on Friday. “In addition, John has also suffered four broken vertebrae and has three broken back ribs, John will wear a cast for up to six weeks in treatment for the vertebrae. John will remain at Royal Victoria Hospital for around one week as part of the recuperation process.”

Despite receiving the damaged Fireblade back from race officials, Honda do not yet know what caused the crash for McGuinness and, with the possibility that it was a technical failure, have decided to pull out of running Martin’s bike in the superbike and superstock classes. Martin had been well off the pace on his return to the North West after nearly two years away from the sport, so the withdrawal is no surprise given the risk that running the remaining races on Saturday poses.

“Honda Racing has received John’s bike from the race organisers and will perform a detailed analysis of the bike and ECU data at its headquarters in Louth,” the statement added. “As a result, the team has withdrawn from the Superstock and Superbike races at the North West 200.

“The team will next be on track at Castle Combe in a couple of weeks’ time as part of its preparation for the Isle of Man TT.”

Martin won't compete on his superbike or superstock at the North West 200 (Facebook/The International North West 200)



Martin will be in action on Saturday though as he will run in the supersport class on the Wilson Craig Honda, which he rode on Thursday to a 16th place finish in a race won by Martin Jessop, while martin came home in 15th in the superstock event that was claimed by Alastair Seeley for his 18th win at the Northern Irish road circuit. Jessop took the final race on Thursday in the supertwins class.