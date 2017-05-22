World Superbike Championship rider and 2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being involved in a road collision.

The 35-year-old American was cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday when a car collided with his bicycle.

Hayden, from Owensboro, Kentucky, suffered head and chest injuries in the collision and was transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.

Sporting deaths in 2017







12 show all Sporting deaths in 2017





















1/12 Nicky Hayden, 35 World Superbike Championship rider and former MotoGP world champion (30 July 1981 - 22 May 2017) Getty

2/12 Frantisek Rajtoral, 31 Former Czech Republic international footballer (12 March 1986 - 23 April 2017) Getty

3/12 Ugo Ehiogu, 44 Former England international defender (3 November 1972 - 21 April 2017) Getty

4/12 Aaron Hernandez, 27 American football tight end (November 6 1989 – April 19 2017) Getty

5/12 Matthew Tapunuu 'Rosey' Anoaʻi, 47 Samoan professional wrestler (April 7 1970 – April 17 2017) Getty

6/12 Amilcar Henriquez, 33 Panamanian international footballer (August 2 1983 – April 15 2017) AFP

7/12 Mike Hall, 35 British ultra-distance cyclist (4 June 1981 – 31 March 2017) PA

8/12 Ronnie Moran, 83 Former Liverpool football captain and coach (28 February 1934 - 22 March 2017) Getty

9/12 John Surtees, 83 Former F1 and motorbike world champion (11 February 1934-10 March 2017) Getty

10/12 Dan Vickerman, 37 Former Australia international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

11/12 Joost van der Westhuizen, 45 Former South Africa international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

12/12 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, 77 Former England international women's cricketer (11 June 1939 – 18 January 2017) Getty

Hayden, who races for Red Bull Honda, was training in Italy following his 12th-placed finish in the World Superbike Championship race at Imola the previous Sunday.

His death was announced by the hospital on Monday afternoon. Members of the rider's family had flown out from the United States to be beside him during his time in hospital.

Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006, edging Valentino Rossi to the title and thereby ending the Italian's streak of five consecutive championships. It would be Hayden's only championship.

After news of Hayden's accident broke last week, Rossi paid tribute to his competitor and described him as "one of the best friends I've ever had in the paddock".

More follows…