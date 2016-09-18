A marshal experienced a close call during the Singapore Grand Prix when the race restarted while he was still out on the track, with footage capturing him sprinting out of the way as leader Nico Rosberg hurtled towards the first corner.

The safety car was forced to be deployed when Nico Hulkenberg crashed off the start line after colliding with Carlos Sainz, with his Force India hitting the pit wall and leaving debris littered across the track. The field were sent down the pit lane in an effort to avoid going over the carbon fibre and damaging the cars, but the track soon went green again on the third lap.

The resumption appeared a little premature with race organisers only confirming the restart as the safety car peeled into the pit lane, and that fear was confirmed when a marshal saw the field heading towards him at close to 200mph.

As Rosberg led down the start-finish straight, the marshal sprinted across the track and ran towards the entry of the first corner, and just made it to safety as the Mercedes turned into turn one to restart the race.

Watch the video below...

Luckily, there was no incident but the frightening near-miss will not go down well with the FIA, and race director Charlie Whiting faced immediate criticism for restarting the grand prix a lap too soon.