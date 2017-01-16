Mercedes have signed Valterri Bottas as the replacement for recently retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, with Williams confirming the news in their own announcement that Felipe Massa has been persuaded to extend his career by one more season to replace the Finn.

A Williams statement confirmed: “Williams Martini Racing is pleased to confirm that Felipe Massa has agreed to re-join Williams on a one-year deal, coming out of retirement to replace Valtteri Bottas who the team has released to join Mercedes for the 2017 season.”

Massa added: “Firstly, I am very happy to have an opportunity to return to Williams. I always intended to race somewhere in 2017, but Williams is a team close to my heart and I have respect for everything it is trying to achieve. Valtteri has a great opportunity, given the turn of events over the winter, and I wish him all the best at Mercedes.

“In turn, when I was offered the chance to help Williams with their 2017 Formula One campaign, it felt like the right thing to do. I certainly have not lost any of my enthusiasm for racing and I’m extremely motivated to be coming back to drive the FW40. The support from my fans over the last few weeks has been a huge boost and I'm grateful for that. I also look forward to working with Lance; I’ve known him for many years and seen his talent develop during that time, so I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

The Williams’ deputy team principal, Claire Williams, confirmed that the chance to driver for the reigning world champions was “a fantastic opportunity” for Bottas, who was presented by Mercedes shortly after the Williams announcement in a live Facebook stream.

“I’m delighted that Felipe has agreed to come out of retirement to be a part of our 2017 campaign,” Williams said in her statement. “With Valtteri having a unique opportunity to join the current Constructors’ Champions, we have been working hard to ensure that an agreement could be made with Mercedes to give Valtteri this fantastic opportunity.

Hamilton's new teammate at Mercedes will be Bottas (right), who replaces Nico Rosberg (centre) ( Getty )

“Valtteri has been part of the Williams family since 2010 and in that time has proved a huge talent, securing nine podium finishes. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the whole team, and wish him a successful season as he joins Mercedes.”

Felipe Massa comes out of retirement to replace former teammate Bottas at Williams ( Getty )

Bottas has claimed nine podiums to date but is yet to secure his first Grand Prix victory, and he signalled his intention to stand on the top step of the podium in 2017 while helping the Silver Arrows to claim as many points as possible.