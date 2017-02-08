The chairman of the Tokyo golf club that will host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he is “baffled” by requests from the International Olympic Committee to lift the female membership ban that is currently in effect.

Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north Tokyo, does not allow female members to join the private club and also prevents women from playing at the course on Sundays, meaning they can only play there as guests from Monday to Saturday.

A board meeting on Tuesday decided to postpone a review into the membership policy, despite both the IOC and Tokyo’s governor, Yiriko Koike, calling on the Kasumigaseki club to change its stance on female members.

Governor Koike said that she felt "uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in the 21st century," but course chairman Kiichi Kimura reaffirmed the club’s stance and hit out at the IOC and Japanese government for awarding them the tournament without consulting the club on its regulations.

"It's extremely annoying the situation has evolved into what it is so quickly," Mr Kimura told local media after a board meeting resulted in no decision being made on lifting the ban on female members. "There was no decision and we will discuss it further.

"We are baffled, that's our situation right now. We agreed (to host the Olympic golf competitions) at their request, but we never made a bid (to host it)."

The Kasumigaseki Country Club does not currently allow female members (Getty)

Tokyo 2020 organisers have also written to the club to express their concerns with the ruling, and its chief operating officer, Yukihiko Nunomura, told local reporters that he believes the club "will move towards operating with gender equality in mind".